Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025 | Advantages of FSW Over Conventional Methods to Boost Growth | Technavio
Sep 09, 2021, 22:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The friction stir welding equipment market is set to grow by USD 743.53 million. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the growing demand from the automotive industry and the advantages of FSW over conventional methods will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Automotive Industry
- Aerospace Industry
- Railway Industry
- Shipbuilding Industry
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the friction stir welding equipment market in the industrial machinery industry include Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE Gmbh, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi Ltd., Manufacturing Technology Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Norsk Hydro ASA, Pohlad Companies, and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market size
- Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market trends
- Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market industry analysis
The friction stir welding equipment market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate. The increase in the installation of automated welding assembly lines will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the need for huge investments in R&D of new welding technology will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the friction stir welding equipment market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Railway industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Shipbuilding industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Concurrent Technologies Corp.
- FOOKE Gmbh
- Gatwick Technologies Ltd.
- HFW Solutions LLC
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Manufacturing Technology Inc.
- MIDEA GROUP
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- Pohlad Companies
- Yamazaki Mazak Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
