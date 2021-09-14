Friction Welding Machine Market 2021-2025 | Wide Array of Future Applications to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 14, 2021, 02:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The friction welding machine market is poised to grow by USD 250.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest research report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Download Our Free Sample Report to know more
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Colfax Corp., ETA Technology Pvt. Ltd., FOOKE Gmbh, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., General Tool Co., Manufacturing Technology Inc., MIDEA GROUP, Norsk Hydro ASA, RV Machine Tools, and Sakae Industries Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The wide array of future applications for friction welding machines will be instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the growing popularity of laser welding technology will hamper market growth.
Friction Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Friction Welding Machine Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Automotive
- Aerospace And Defense
- Construction
- Marine
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Learn more about the future trends impacting the growth of the friction welding machine market. Download a free sample:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR46431
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market - Global friction stir welding equipment market is segmented by end-user (automotive industry, aerospace industry, railway industry, shipbuilding industry, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Arc Welding Robots Market - Global arc welding robots market is segmented by Product (Consumable method and Non-consumable method) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Friction Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our friction welding machine market report covers the following areas:
- Friction Welding Machine Market size
- Friction Welding Machine Market trends
- Friction Welding Machine Market industry analysis
This study identifies the growing adoption of friction welding process for thermoplastics as one of the prime reasons driving the friction welding machine market growth during the next few years.
Friction Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Friction Welding Machine Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Friction Welding Machine Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Friction Welding Machine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist friction welding machine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the friction welding machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the friction welding machine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of friction welding machine market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Marine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Colfax Corp.
- ETA Technology Pvt. Ltd.
- FOOKE Gmbh
- Gatwick Technologies Ltd.
- General Tool Co.
- Manufacturing Technology Inc.
- MIDEA GROUP
- Norsk Hydro ASA
- RV Machine Tools
- Sakae Industries Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/friction-welding-machine-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article