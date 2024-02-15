Frida Norrbom Sams and Mark Williamson proposed as new members of the board of directors of Concentric AB

REDDITCH, England, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nomination committee of Concentric AB proposes that Frida Norrbom Sams and Mark Williamson are elected as new members of the board of directors at the annual general meeting on April 18, 2024. The nomination committee further proposes that Anders Nielsen, Claes Magnus Åkesson, Karin Gunnarsson, Petra Sundström, Martin Sköld and Joachim Rosenberg are re-elected. The current board member Susanna Schneeberger has informed the nomination committee that she declines re-election.

The nomination committee's proposal means the board will consist of eight members elected by the general meeting, with no deputies.

Frida Norrbom Sams (born 1971) has been Group CEO of Hydroscand Group since 2019 and has previously held senior positions at NKT, Husqvarna and Sanitec. She is also a member of the board in Beijer Ref AB.

Mark Williamson (born 1960) is General Manager HVAC EMEA at SPX Cooling Technologies, Inc. Mark Williamson's previous assignments include the roles as VP Operations & Services, and General Manager Australasia, at Aereon, and Global Aftermarket Director at Gardner Denver, a KKR & Co - owned company.

More detailed descriptions of Frida Norrbom Sams and Mark Williamson will be available on Concentric's website as soon as the notice to the 2024 annual general meeting has been published.

"With Frida Norrbom Sams' and Mark Williamson's robust industrial, financial and international experience and competence, they will contribute to the company's continued growth and value creation. We want to thank Susanna Schneeberger for her contributions to the board and to Concentric during the time as a board member," says Monica Åsmyr, chair of the nomination committee.

The nomination committee's other proposals will be announced in connection with the notice of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact the nomination committee's secretary, Victoria Skoglund, attorney-at-law, at telephone +46 76 104 78 27 or e-mail [email protected].

The nomination committee for the annual general meeting 2024 consists of:

Monica Åsmyr, Swedbank Robur Fonder, chairman of the nomination committee

Maria Rengefors, Nordea Fonder

Anette Dahlberg, Första AP-fonden

Carl Sundblad, Cliens fonder

Anders Nielsen, chairman of the board of Concentric AB

