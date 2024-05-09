The brand that revolutionized mothercare gives their team Monday, May 13 off, because Mother's Day isn't really a day off for moms

MIAMI, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, May 13, Frida's Miami HQ will close in honor of the first-ever Momday Off.

The truth is Mother's Day isn't really a day off for moms.

FRIDA TO CLOSE THE DAY AFTER MOTHER’S DAY FOR “MOMDAY OFF”

While Mother's Day gives families a chance to celebrate moms, it's still just one day a year and one where moms are expected to celebrate their own mothers, mothers-in-law, teachers, and other moms too.

So as a brand that's focused on making motherhood a little easier, Frida took to its own team to be a part of the solution, giving the moms on their team a day that's just for them.

Frida's People Team announced the new PTO day via email, saying:

"Because we know feeling like a human helps moms raise good humans, we wanted to give our own Frida Moms a day to take a minute to themselves – on their terms."

Frida team members can also schedule their MTO – or Mom Time Off – at a later date this year. The perk is open to the full Frida team, and non-moms are encouraged to "take a moment to ask how you can help a mother out."

Frida's Miami-based team enjoys several perks and policies that live up to the idea that parenting is around the clock, with little down-time and no off-season. Parents and non-parents alike enjoy a hybrid schedule, including a remote summer program that's timed to school schedules. Their Wynwood office features a fully-stocked nursery and in-house personal care services to help employees balance everyday needs even when they're on the job.

Frida hopes other brands will follow their lead and offer Momday Off to their own employees, where moms can take the day to celebrate and recharge, on their own terms.

For the last ten years, Frida has established itself as the go-to brand for parents, solving age-old problems with innovative solutions like the NoseFrida Snotsucker and the Windi Gaspasser. In 2019, they changed the face of the postpartum recovery with the launch of Frida Mom, the #1 postpartum brand that includes the now ubiquitous Upside Down Peri Bottle, the 5-Step Postpartum Regimen and the new Breastfeeding Survival Kit.

Frida Mom is available at Amazon, Target, Walmart and Frida.com.

