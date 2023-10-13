FRIDAY, 10/13: TEAMSTERS AT DETROIT MEDICAL CENTER TO RALLY FOR FAIR CONTRACT

Health Care Heroes Demand Living Wages, Affordable Health Care

DETROIT, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit Medical Center (DMC) lab assistants and customer service representatives with Teamsters Local 283 will rally on October 13 to demand a fair contract. DMC Teamsters will be joined by elected officials, labor allies, and other Michigan Teamsters.

Teamsters are demanding that DMC management negotiate in good faith and offer workers a living wage and affordable, quality health care. Over the last several months, negotiations between Local 283 and DMC have stalled, as DMC has repeatedly refused to offer workers more than pennies in wage increases.

Workers have been working under an expired collective bargaining agreement since December 31, 2022. Teamsters voted to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached.

WHO: Detroit Medical Center workers, Teamsters leaders and members, labor allies, and elected officials, including:

Fred Durhal III , Detroit City Council District 7

, Detroit City Council District 7 Mary Waters , Detroit City Council At-Large

, Detroit City Council At-Large Coleman Young Jr. , Detroit City Council At-Large

, Detroit City Council At-Large Dave Woodward , Chairman of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners

, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Kevin Moore , President of Teamsters Joint Council 43

, President of Teamsters Joint Council 43 Steve Hicks , President of Teamsters Local 283

WHEN: Friday, October 13, 12:30 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Harper University Hospital (on the corner of John R & Alexandrine Streets)

3990 John R St

Detroit, MI 48201

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877

