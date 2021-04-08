Friday, April 16 is National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day

SANFORD, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday, April 16, marks the third annual National Clean Out Your Medicine Cabinet Day. The designation, established by DisposeRx, Inc. is intended to remind people to go through their medicine cabinets, pantries, bedside tables, etc. to remove and properly dispose of expired and unused prescriptions, as well as over the counter and pet medications.

Established in 2019, the annual event is held each year in advance of the spring DEA National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which is April 24, 2021.

"Education and disposal efforts are even more important this year, and by designating this day, we hope to provide an important reminder and draw more attention to the potential dangers of unused opioids and other medications," said William Simpson, president of DisposeRx. "With the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, people will soon be able to safely open up their homes to friends, family and even home maintenance workers and will want to ensure that medications don't get into the wrong hands."

Many unintended consequences can result from keeping unused medications in the home such as accidental ingestions and poisonings, drug diversion, potential for misuse and abuse and medication confusion. DisposeRx—the product leader in at-home medication disposal solutions—offers a simple, convenient, effective way of ridding homes of medications that are no longer needed or have expired.

We encourage participants to spread the word about how they are cleaning out and ridding their homes of unused medications and use the hashtag #CleanOutMedsDay. Graphics and video for sharing can be found on DisposeRx's website. If people have large quantities of leftover medications, they can find a takeback kiosk on the Food and Drug Administration's website or participate in the DEA's spring National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically sequestered in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the patented product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to decreasing the risks of drug diversion, overdoses, suicides, accidental poisonings and antibiotic resistance by facilitating medication management behavior change and eradicating the misuse of leftover medications. DisposeRx's market-leading, patented drug disposal packets and education programs are currently available at 60% of retail pharmacies and through 90% of the wholesale pharmacy and medical distributors across the nation. For more information, visit DisposeRx.com.

