Friday Fuel-Up Series Kicks Off September 3, 2021

The series will run on the first Friday of each month. Audiences can join the conversations LIVE at 10 a.m. PST at Facebook.com/AmericanPistachios . Episodes will be recorded and available on Instagram TV (IGTV) at @americanpistachios and on www.FridayFuelUp.com . American Pistachio Growers is the lead sponsor of the Friday Fuel-Up series.

"I'm ecstatic about the opportunity to bring to online audiences with some of the world's top athletes, adventurers and thought-leaders," said Roussell. "We'll dive into their mindset, what drives them to succeed in their field, as well as the physical aspect of fueling success. In all episodes, there should be key takeaways that any listener can apply to their own life and pursuit of their goals."

The schedule of guests includes:

September 3 , Scott H. Smith , PhD., Nutritionist and Manager for Nutritional Biochemistry for NASA's Johnson Space Center.

, , PhD., Nutritionist and Manager for Nutritional Biochemistry for NASA's Johnson Space Center. October 1 , Jeremy Jones , renowned Big Mountain snowboarder and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.

, , renowned Big Mountain snowboarder and National Geographic Adventurer of the Year. November 5 , Brothers Alistair and Jonny Brownlee , gold and silver medal-winning British triathletes.

, Brothers Alistair and , gold and silver medal-winning British triathletes. December 3 , Bryan Snyder , Director of Nutrition for the Denver Broncos.

, , Director of Nutrition for the Denver Broncos. January 7 , Dallas Seavey , 2021 Iditarod champion.

, , 2021 Iditarod champion. February 4 , Vicky Losada , international soccer star and leading advocate for womens' and girls' sports.

, , international soccer star and leading advocate for womens' and girls' sports. March 4 , Josh Allen , professional quarterback.

"Everyone can learn something from tuning into this series," said Judy Hirigoyen, Vice President of Global Marketing at American Pistachio Growers. "We're proud to sponsor this effort and engage consumers in the dialogue. Those using the live chat feature on Facebook Live will have the opportunity to win serious swag," she added.

Notes to editor

Who - Dr. Mike Roussell and guests

Where - Facebook.com/AmericanPistachios. Episodes will be recorded and available on IGTV at @americanpistachios and on www.FridayFuelUp.com

When - LIVE at 10 a.m. PST, the first Friday of each month starting September 3.

SOURCE American Pistachio Growers