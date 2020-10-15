Friday Health Plans Expands Footprint to Three Additional States for 2021

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday Health Plans, a health insurance company designed for people who buy their own insurance, has been approved to sell health plans on the insurance marketplace in Nevada, New Mexico, and seven Texas counties in the upcoming 2021 open enrollment period starting November 1, 2020. It will continue to offer plans in Colorado as well. With health insurance more important than ever due the pandemic, the company offers Affordable Care Act-compliant plans, on and off exchange, with valuable cost-free benefits including $0 primary care and mental health visits, $0 preferred generic drugs, and $0 virtual doctor visits.

"We're excited to offer Friday's simple, value-packed plans to independent individuals and families in these new states," said Sal Gentile, CEO of Friday Health Plans. "Friday is built specifically for people who don't get their insurance from their employer, and that group is growing as the employment landscape shifts. We believe comprehensive health includes the body and brain, which is why we offer plans with unlimited $0 primary care visits and mental health counseling—in-person and online. That is more critical than ever with what we're going through with COVID-19."

Mental health has long been difficult for Americans to access and afford. According to Mental Health America, almost a quarter (22.3%) of all US adults with a mental illness reported that they were not able to receive the treatment they needed while 59% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment. The current pandemic has exacerbated stress, depression and anxiety and publicly highlighted the need to reach out for help.

"We have developed strategic partnerships to increase access to mental health services for any member who wants them," said Gentile. "Our members can choose from in-person appointments to online options, at no cost to members on most of our plans. For some people, online visits might be a great gateway to getting help for the first time. We're constantly looking for creative ways to increase access to mental health for our members."

Friday Health Plans was started in 2015 by Sal Gentile and David Pinkert, two health technology industry veterans. After the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the pair wanted to start a simpler, friendlier health insurance company, better designed for individuals choosing their own health plan. The company has more than doubled the members it serves or administers this past year. It plans to expand to additional states with its individual and small group offerings.

About Friday Health Plans: Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday's consumer-centric approach. Headquartered in Denver, insurance plans are offered by licensed state-based subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit https://www.fridayhealthplans.com.

SOURCE Friday Health Plans

Related Links

fridayhealthplans.com

