Friday Health Plans Introduced in Texas for Independent, Health-Minded Consumers

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Friday Health Plans, a Denver-based health insurance company designed for people who buy their own insurance, announced today the availability of the Friday Health Plans for the independent worker in Texas. Available on the healthcare marketplace at healthcare.gov, the company offers plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act, created for the health-minded individual who makes their own decisions about health coverage.



"Texans are known for their independence and a desire to choose what's best for them and their families," said Sal Gentile, CEO of Friday Health Plans. "That's exactly what we offer at Friday Health Plans—health coverage for the individual worker. Many of Friday Health Plans' options include unlimited $0 primary care visits—in-person and online, free generic drugs, and free mental health counseling. That is more critical than ever with what we're going through with COVID-19. From ride-sharing drivers to real estate agents and business owners to early retirees, Friday Health Plans has the independent worker covered."



Friday Health Plans currently offers seven unique plans for individuals and families in Texas who do not access employer-based health coverage. Today, more than 1.1 million Texans purchase individual health coverage through the health insurance exchange, and Texas is one of a few states to have increased that number in 2020, according to the Health Insurance Resource Center.



"We are different than your father's health insurance. Because we built Friday Health Plans from the ground up, we can provide health insurance that legacy providers can't replicate. Our plans provide the independent Texan the healthcare they need, and we save them money on things they don't. Whether it's free generic prescriptions, the access to virtual doctor visits or mental health support through licensed professional therapists, our cost-effective plans were made for the health-minded independent Texan," added David Pinkert, co-founder of the company.



Friday Health Plans was started in 2015 by Sal Gentile and David Pinkert, two health technology industry veterans. After the passage of the Affordable Care Act, the pair wanted to start a simpler, friendlier health insurance company, better designed for individuals choosing their own health plan. The company has more than tripled its individual membership after expanding across Colorado and New Mexico, and after securing a significant financial investment last year, Friday continues to expand into new areas as it seeks new opportunities to meet the needs of independent workers in more states across the Southwest in 2021, including Texas and Nevada.

About Friday Health Plans: Friday Health Plans is purpose-built specifically for people and small businesses who buy their own health insurance. The company focuses on overall simplicity to offer affordable health plans with benefits that help members stay healthy and cover them if they get sick or hurt. Operational efficiency, top-notch customer service, and smart technology are core to Friday's consumer-centric approach. Headquartered in Denver, insurance products and services are state-based subsidiaries of Friday Health Plans Management Company, Inc. For more information and to find a health plan, visit https://www.fridayhealthplans.com.

