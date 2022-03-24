Friday Health Plans Sponsors Art Therapy Program for People Affected by Boulder County Fires

The goal of the program is to help residents process the trauma of the recent fires providing them with support in a safe environment. Art therapy is an evidence-based type of therapy that can help the brain process and reformat traumatic memories and imagery. Sessions are free to current or displaced residents of the town of Superior, city of Louisville and unincorporated areas of Boulder County due to the Friday Health Plans program sponsorship.

"We are thrilled to be sponsoring the art therapy program for those affected by the Boulder County fires. As a Colorado-based business, we feel deeply connected to the Boulder metropolitan area. Some of our members and employees were directly impacted by the tragedy. We knew we had to do something to help the community recover and this felt like the perfect way to do just that," said Sal Gentile, CEO of Friday Health Plans.

Friday Health Plans upholds an integrated approach to healthcare and promotes $0 unlimited mental health counseling as a feature of many of their plans. Understanding the trauma numerous Bounder County residents endured during the recent fires, the organization wanted to help people in their recovery to positively impact their health and wellbeing.

Civic leaders of the areas affected by the fires are continually seeking ways to help their communities heal and understand that the road to recovery is a multifaceted, long-term journey.

"I am so grateful for Friday Health Plans' sponsorship of the free art therapy program in partnership with the Superior Chamber of Commerce," said Tim Howard, town of Superior trustee. "As I have spoken with other communities across the country that have experienced wildfires, again and again, the importance of providing ongoing opportunities to come together to heal was emphasized… this art therapy program is hopefully one of the first of many such programs available to our residents in the months ahead."

The fires took place on Dec. 30, 2021, in Boulder County destroying 1,084 buildings and injuring six people in the town of Superior, city of Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County areas.

For further information about the art therapy program, visit the Superior Chamber of Commerce website at https://www.superiorchamber.com or email the program coordination team at [email protected].

