Friday Night Inc. Signs Licensing Agreement with Poker Champion Scotty Nguyen

The Agreement includes the launch of two CBD-infused products created with a special blend of terpenes selected for their acute mental concentration properties: Scotty Nguyen "Focus Baby" Disposable Vape Pen and "Focus Baby" Elixir. These products will be unveiled on Tuesday, May 29th, 2018, to coincide with the 49th Annual World Series of Poker taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be sold through current dispensaries, retail stores and online at www.focusbabycbd.com.

"We are pleased to have the endorsement of poker legend Scotty Nguyen. Partnering with Scotty opens a new market vertical for Canna Hemp™ CBD products with a target audience not only at the WSOP but for anyone desiring innovative, all natural health solutions", said Mr. Chris Rebentisch, President and CEO of Infused MFG. "We are witnessing increasing demand for our Canna Hemp™ products in both Nevada and California, where Canna Hemp™ is now carried in more than 30 Californian dispensaries alone", he added.

Mr. Thuận B. "Scotty" Nguyen is the first and currently only player to win both the WSOP Main Event and the Players' Championship. He is a five-time World Series of poker (WSOP) bracelet winner, most notably as the winner of the 1998 World Series of Poker Main Event and the 2008 World Series of poker H.O.R.S.E. World Championship.

"I am very excited about the release of the "Focus Baby" Elixir and CBD Vape pen with Canna Hemp™. I love to be a part of something that I believe in and can attest to its effectiveness," commented Mr. Nguyen. "I have seen a marked difference in myself while using the Canna Hemp™ products, especially the "Focus Baby" line. I've got big goals this year and the "Focus Baby" CBD will definitely help me reach those goals."

About Canna Hemp™ "Focus Baby"

With a special blend of terpenes selected for their acute mental concentration properties, the Focus Baby CBD vape pen and elixir are the only products endorsed by "The Prince of Poker" Scotty Nguyen to give him an extra edge when he wants to go all-in. The pre-loaded, disposable, THC-free Focus Baby pen includes mood-boosting Limonene, memory aid a-Pinene, and increased mental and physical energy from Eucalyptol and has enticing hints of grapefruit, followed by an earthy aftertaste for an enjoyable and stimulating experience when the chips are down.

About Friday Night Inc.

Friday Night Inc. is a Canadian public company, which owns and controls cannabis and hemp-based assets in Las Vegas Nevada as well as an international cannabis and mining security logistics consulting firm. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and production facility that produces its own line of unique cannabis-based products and manufactures other third-party brands. Infused MFG, also a 91% owned subsidiary, produces hemp-based, CBD products, thoughtfully crafted of high quality organic botanical ingredients. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Spire Secure Logistics is a leading provider of customized security programs, compliance, information technology, buildout design, and due diligence services for the legal cannabis, mining and investment sectors. Friday Night Inc. is focused on strengthening and expanding its current operations.

