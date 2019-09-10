Friday the 13th Full Moon in Rare Alignment but Brings Luck for Haunt Goers

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people take heed to superstitions in order to avoid bad luck, but this Friday the thirteenth's full moon adds a layer of spooky and luck for haunt visitors in Kansas City's West Bottoms. Any haunt visitors in line at Macabre Cinema Haunted House prior to 9:13pm, Sept. 13 will be able to get tickets for Macabre Cinema for $13 and may add tickets to Beast or Edge of Hell Haunted Houses for an additional $13. Tickets are regularly $27.

Research shows that one in four people in the U.S. are superstitious, with Millennials even more so. The number 13 and Friday the 13th are often viewed as risky – dating back to the era of Norse and Egyptian mythology. Things get even eerier with the combination of Friday the 13th and a Harvest full moon – both happening this Friday are exceedingly rare. The next Friday the 13th full moon will be in 2049. A full moon's mystique is captivating – for centuries folklore says the shine of the full moon can transform a man into a werewolf or affect peoples' state-of-mind.

Haunt enthusiasts love to face their fears and the marking of the Friday the 13th full moon adds to the excitement of visiting haunted houses. Macabre Cinema's season opening brings back Halloween horror movie favorites including Chucky, Freddy, Jason, Creepy Clowns, and more as visitors traverse through actual horror-movie sets going from screen to scream in this 4-story attraction.

The Festival of the Full Moon offers street entertainment, hayrides, and music outside this West Bottoms corridor of haunted attractions.

"Perhaps a Friday the 13th full moon is unsettling for many people but facing fear and overcoming it is very rewarding. We expect turnout to be higher for that reason," said Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, also known as Queen of Haunts. "Screams and laughter are sure to fix a vexing situation and anxiety. Visiting these haunted attractions is a 45-year tradition in Kansas City."

Macabre Cinema Haunted House opens 8:00pm Friday and Saturday nights. Friday's Sept. 13 season opener offers a $13 ticket special, regularly $27 for those waiting in the Macabre Cinema ticket line by 9:13pm . Any ticket sold at Macabre for $13 can also be upgraded to a combination with Beast or Edge of Hell for an additional $13 . Not available online. Located at 1222 W 12th St, Kansas City, MO 64101

Full Moon Productions owns and operates the world-class haunted attractions since its first in 1975. The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses all deliver frightful fun from their large buildings located in the Historic West Bottoms Entertainment District off the 12th Street Bridge near downtown Kansas City. The Queen of Haunts and 'scarecast' generate fear with the help of sophisticated sets, technology and the world-record breaking snake, Medusa. The company makes helping children and animal charities a priority, including their participation in the anti-bullying charity "Don't Be a Monster". Each weekend the area hosts the Festival of the Full Moon outside the haunted houses that includes free hayrides, roaming beasts and monsters, food trucks and more.

