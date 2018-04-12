Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle Launches on iOS, Android, and Steam

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While legendary killer Jason Voorhees has been absent from movie screens for nearly a decade, horror fans everywhere can find him on their phone or computer tomorrow... on (of course) Friday the 13th.

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle, released worldwide on iOS, Android, and Steam, lets players take control of Jason and return to his old stomping grounds of Crystal Lake. At the urging of his now-decapitated mother, the hockey-masked murderer takes gruesome revenge on an assortment of hapless campers.

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle Trailer Take control of horror icon Jason Voorhees to stalk and slay hapless campers.

Players control Jason by sliding him around an isometric puzzle level to attack his victims, either directly, with a huge variety of unlockable weapons, or indirectly, by frightening them into environmental hazards like campfires, bear traps, and woodchippers. Eliminating all the campers triggers a reflex-based confrontation with a "Final Girl" (or Guy). The puzzles become more intricate as you progress from Crystal Lake to more exotic locations like Manhattan, supermax prisons, ski resorts, outer space, and even, through a time-travel twist, Victorian London and other eras.

The game was created by Blue Wizard Digital, whose previous title, Slayaway Camp, was a cult hit that came to Friday the 13th series creator Sean Cunningham's attention. "I loved the balance of horror and humor the Blue Wizard guys brought to Slayaway Camp," said Cunningham, "and I'm thrilled to see their take on Friday the 13th."

The game is "free to slay," but players can purchase extra puzzle episodes, new Jason avatars, or exotic weapons (from machetes to golden toilet seats) to dispatch their victims with.

About Blue Wizard Digital

Blue Wizard Digital was started by Jason Kapalka, who previously co-founded PopCap Games (Bejeweled, Peggle, Plants vs Zombies). Their first game, Slayaway Camp, was released Halloween 2016 to critical acclaim on Steam, iOS, and Android platforms, followed by console release on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Media Contact:

Nate Schmold

Phone: 250.898.4596

Email: info@bluewizard.com

Related Images

friday-the-13th-killer-puzzle.jpg

friday-the-13th-killer-puzzle.jpg

friday-the-13th-killer-puzzle.jpg

friday-the-13th-killer-puzzle.jpg

Related Links

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle

Blue Wizard Digital

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8Ylirqs8To

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friday-the-13th-killer-puzzle-launches-on-ios-android-and-steam-300628054.html

SOURCE Blue Wizard Digital

Related Links

http://bluewizard.com

