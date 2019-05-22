Fridays Are the Deadliest Day to Drive to Work According to New ValuePenguin.com Study, Which Also Ranks the Deadliest Counties for Commuters
NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017 there were 8,725 traffic fatalities that resulted from crashes that occurred during commuting hours in the U.S.—with Friday commutes accounting for 17 percent more vehicle accident deaths than Monday commutes according to a new ValuePenguin.com report. The spike in road deaths on Fridays correlated with a 41 percent increase in DUI-related fatal accidents during commuting hours.
The study also identified huge variations in commuting related fatalities across the country, with some areas considerably more deadly than others. Of the 10 large counties (with 500,000 or more residents) that ranked as having the deadliest driving commutes, half were located in Florida.
Key Findings:
|
The Deadliest Counties for Driving Commuters By County Size
|
Large
(OVER 500,000 RESIDENTS)
|
Medium
(100,000 TO 500,000 RESIDENTS)
|
Small
(10,000 TO 100,000 RESIDENTS)
|
1. Volusia County, Florida
|
1. Navajo County, Arizona
|
1. Reeves County, Texas
|
2. Kern County, California
|
2. San Juan County, New Mexico
|
2. Early County, Georgia
|
3. New York County, New York
|
3. Harnett County, North Carolina
|
3. Glades County, Florida
|
4. Fresno County, California
|
4. Florence County, South Carolina
|
4. Lowndes County, Alabama
|
5. Polk County, Florida
|
5. Bibb County, Georgia
|
5. Macon County, Alabama
- Commuters from Small Counties Face the Most Danger: Small counties with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 had the highest rate of driving commuter deaths. The average commuting traffic fatality rate across these counties of 12.7 is 83 percent greater than the national average and 178 percent greater than the mean for large counties. This trend of more sparsely populated areas having higher instances of traffic fatalities during commuting hours is consistent with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) findings, which found that the fatality rates in rural areas was as much as 2.6 times higher in rural areas than in urban areas.
- Counties with the Largest Jump in Commuter Fatality Rates: Collin and Hidalgo Counties in Texas, Will County in Illinois, New Haven County in Connecticut and Cobb County in Georgia all saw a 133 to 300 percent increase in commuter fatality rates.
- Counties with the Largest Decline in Commuter Fatality Rates: Jefferson County in Colorado, Bronx County in New York, Anne Arundel County in Maryland, Denton County in Texas and Suffolk County in Massachusetts all saw a 53 to 67 percent decrease in commuter fatality rates.
ValuePenguin.com analyzed the total number of traffic fatalities that occurred during commuting hours (6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) from all of the 2,437 counties, organized boroughs, census areas, independent cities (as well as the District of Columbia) in the U.S. with 10,000 or more residents. For the sake of making accurate comparisons, we separated these districts into three categories: large (above 500,000 residents), mid-sized (100,000 to 500,000 residents) and small (10,000 to 100,000 residents). Data sources cited include the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, and the U.S. Census 5-year American Community Survey.
To view the full report, visit:
https://www.valuepenguin.com/deadliest-driving-commutes.
|
50 Counties with the Deadliest Commutes
|
Rank
|
County
|
State
|
2017 Fatalities
|
# Daily Commuters
|
Fatalities per 100,000 driving commuters
|
1
|
Reeves County
|
Texas
|
7
|
4,595
|
152.3
|
2
|
Early County
|
Georgia
|
5
|
3,573
|
139.9
|
3
|
Glades County
|
Florida
|
4
|
3,057
|
130.8
|
4
|
Lowndes County
|
Alabama
|
4
|
3,264
|
122.5
|
5
|
Macon County
|
Alabama
|
8
|
6,595
|
121.3
|
6
|
Sabine County
|
Texas
|
3
|
2,499
|
120
|
7
|
St. Helena Parish
|
Louisiana
|
4
|
3,361
|
119
|
8
|
Macon County
|
Georgia
|
4
|
3,736
|
107.1
|
9
|
Buckingham County
|
Virginia
|
6
|
5,959
|
100.7
|
10
|
Nolan County
|
Texas
|
6
|
6,037
|
99.4
|
11
|
Decatur County
|
Tennessee
|
4
|
4,268
|
93.7
|
12
|
Washington County
|
Georgia
|
6
|
6,989
|
85.8
|
13
|
Evans County
|
Georgia
|
3
|
3,606
|
83.2
|
14
|
Conecuh County
|
Alabama
|
3
|
3,652
|
82.1
|
15
|
Stone County
|
Arkansas
|
3
|
3,665
|
81.9
|
16
|
Screven County
|
Georgia
|
4
|
4,985
|
80.2
|
17
|
Karnes County
|
Texas
|
4
|
5,024
|
79.6
|
18
|
Andrews County
|
Texas
|
6
|
7,596
|
79
|
19
|
DeKalb County
|
Missouri
|
3
|
3,832
|
78.3
|
20
|
Washington County
|
Illinois
|
5
|
6,492
|
77
|
21
|
Inyo County
|
California
|
5
|
6,507
|
76.8
|
22
|
La Paz County
|
Arizona
|
4
|
5,210
|
76.8
|
23
|
Mono County
|
California
|
3
|
3,948
|
76
|
24
|
Sumter County
|
Alabama
|
3
|
3,964
|
75.7
|
25
|
Williamsburg County
|
South Carolina
|
8
|
10,825
|
73.9
|
26
|
Mariposa County
|
California
|
4
|
5,440
|
73.5
|
27
|
Morgan County
|
Utah
|
3
|
4,098
|
73.2
|
28
|
Wilcox County
|
Alabama
|
2
|
2,794
|
71.6
|
29
|
Pike County
|
Georgia
|
5
|
7,119
|
70.2
|
30
|
Bledsoe County
|
Tennessee
|
3
|
4,352
|
68.9
|
31
|
Houston County
|
Texas
|
5
|
7,341
|
68.1
|
32
|
Tishomingo County
|
Mississippi
|
5
|
7,478
|
66.9
|
33
|
Long County
|
Georgia
|
4
|
6,064
|
66
|
34
|
Torrance County
|
New Mexico
|
3
|
4,561
|
65.8
|
35
|
Monroe County
|
West Virginia
|
3
|
4,597
|
65.3
|
36
|
Washington County
|
Idaho
|
2
|
3,090
|
64.7
|
37
|
Webster County
|
Kentucky
|
3
|
4,722
|
63.5
|
38
|
Navajo County
|
Arizona
|
17
|
26,870
|
63.3
|
39
|
New Madrid County
|
Missouri
|
4
|
6,347
|
63
|
40
|
Bibb County
|
Alabama
|
5
|
7,975
|
62.7
|
41
|
Bertie County
|
North Carolina
|
4
|
6,476
|
61.8
|
42
|
Dickinson County
|
Kansas
|
5
|
8,133
|
61.5
|
43
|
Pointe Coupee Parish
|
Louisiana
|
5
|
8,140
|
61.4
|
44
|
Cherokee County
|
North Carolina
|
5
|
8,320
|
60.1
|
45
|
Van Buren County
|
Arkansas
|
3
|
5,052
|
59.4
|
46
|
Coosa County
|
Alabama
|
2
|
3,400
|
58.8
|
46
|
Crockett County
|
Texas
|
1
|
1,700
|
58.8
|
47
|
Dallas County
|
Missouri
|
3
|
5,112
|
58.7
|
48
|
Clarendon County
|
South Carolina
|
6
|
10,247
|
58.6
|
49
|
Fayette County
|
Texas
|
6
|
10,412
|
57.6
|
50
|
Hickman County
|
Tennessee
|
5
|
8,704
|
57.4
