Fridays Are the Deadliest Day to Drive to Work According to New ValuePenguin.com Study, Which Also Ranks the Deadliest Counties for Commuters

May 22, 2019, 10:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017 there were 8,725 traffic fatalities that resulted from crashes that occurred during commuting hours in the U.S.—with Friday commutes accounting for 17 percent more vehicle accident deaths than Monday commutes according to a new ValuePenguin.com report. The spike in road deaths on Fridays correlated with a 41 percent increase in DUI-related fatal accidents during commuting hours.

The study also identified huge variations in commuting related fatalities across the country, with some areas considerably more deadly than others. Of the 10 large counties (with 500,000 or more residents) that ranked as having the deadliest driving commutes, half were located in Florida.

Key Findings:

The Deadliest Counties for Driving Commuters By County Size

Large

(OVER 500,000 RESIDENTS)

Medium

(100,000 TO 500,000 RESIDENTS)

Small

(10,000 TO 100,000 RESIDENTS)

1. Volusia County, Florida

1. Navajo County, Arizona

1. Reeves County, Texas

2. Kern County, California

2. San Juan County, New Mexico

2. Early County, Georgia

3. New York County, New York

3. Harnett County, North Carolina

3. Glades County, Florida

4. Fresno County, California

4. Florence County, South Carolina

4. Lowndes County, Alabama

5. Polk County, Florida

5. Bibb County, Georgia

5. Macon County, Alabama
  • Commuters from Small Counties Face the Most Danger: Small counties with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 had the highest rate of driving commuter deaths. The average commuting traffic fatality rate across these counties of 12.7 is 83 percent greater than the national average and 178 percent greater than the mean for large counties. This trend of more sparsely populated areas having higher instances of traffic fatalities during commuting hours is consistent with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) findings, which found that the fatality rates in rural areas was as much as 2.6 times higher in rural areas than in urban areas.
  • Counties with the Largest Jump in Commuter Fatality Rates: Collin and Hidalgo Counties in Texas, Will County in Illinois, New Haven County in Connecticut and Cobb County in Georgia all saw a 133 to 300 percent increase in commuter fatality rates.
  • Counties with the Largest Decline in Commuter Fatality Rates: Jefferson County in Colorado, Bronx County in New York, Anne Arundel County in Maryland, Denton County in Texas and Suffolk County in Massachusetts all saw a 53 to 67 percent decrease in commuter fatality rates.

ValuePenguin.com analyzed the total number of traffic fatalities that occurred during commuting hours (6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) from all of the 2,437 counties, organized boroughs, census areas, independent cities (as well as the District of Columbia) in the U.S. with 10,000 or more residents. For the sake of making accurate comparisons, we separated these districts into three categories: large (above 500,000 residents), mid-sized (100,000 to 500,000 residents) and small (10,000 to 100,000 residents). Data sources cited include the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, and the U.S. Census 5-year American Community Survey.

To view the full report, visit:  
https://www.valuepenguin.com/deadliest-driving-commutes.

50 Counties with the Deadliest Commutes

Rank

County

State

2017 Fatalities

# Daily Commuters

Fatalities per 100,000 driving commuters

1

Reeves County

Texas

7

4,595

152.3

2

Early County

Georgia

5

3,573

139.9

3

Glades County

Florida

4

3,057

130.8

4

Lowndes County

Alabama

4

3,264

122.5

5

Macon County

Alabama

8

6,595

121.3

6

Sabine County

Texas

3

2,499

120

7

St. Helena Parish

Louisiana

4

3,361

119

8

Macon County

Georgia

4

3,736

107.1

9

Buckingham County

Virginia

6

5,959

100.7

10

Nolan County

Texas

6

6,037

99.4

11

Decatur County

Tennessee

4

4,268

93.7

12

Washington County

Georgia

6

6,989

85.8

13

Evans County

Georgia

3

3,606

83.2

14

Conecuh County

Alabama

3

3,652

82.1

15

Stone County

Arkansas

3

3,665

81.9

16

Screven County

Georgia

4

4,985

80.2

17

Karnes County

Texas

4

5,024

79.6

18

Andrews County

Texas

6

7,596

79

19

DeKalb County

Missouri

3

3,832

78.3

20

Washington County

Illinois

5

6,492

77

21

Inyo County

California

5

6,507

76.8

22

La Paz County

Arizona

4

5,210

76.8

23

Mono County

California

3

3,948

76

24

Sumter County

Alabama

3

3,964

75.7

25

Williamsburg County

South Carolina

8

10,825

73.9

26

Mariposa County

California

4

5,440

73.5

27

Morgan County

Utah

3

4,098

73.2

28

Wilcox County

Alabama

2

2,794

71.6

29

Pike County

Georgia

5

7,119

70.2

30

Bledsoe County

Tennessee

3

4,352

68.9

31

Houston County

Texas

5

7,341

68.1

32

Tishomingo County

Mississippi

5

7,478

66.9

33

Long County

Georgia

4

6,064

66

34

Torrance County

New Mexico

3

4,561

65.8

35

Monroe County

West Virginia

3

4,597

65.3

36

Washington County

Idaho

2

3,090

64.7

37

Webster County

Kentucky

3

4,722

63.5

38

Navajo County

Arizona

17

26,870

63.3

39

New Madrid County

Missouri

4

6,347

63

40

Bibb County

Alabama

5

7,975

62.7

41

Bertie County

North Carolina

4

6,476

61.8

42

Dickinson County

Kansas

5

8,133

61.5

43

Pointe Coupee Parish

Louisiana

5

8,140

61.4

44

Cherokee County

North Carolina

5

8,320

60.1

45

Van Buren County

Arkansas

3

5,052

59.4

46

Coosa County

Alabama

2

3,400

58.8

46

Crockett County

Texas

1

1,700

58.8

47

Dallas County

Missouri

3

5,112

58.7

48

Clarendon County

South Carolina

6

10,247

58.6

49

Fayette County

Texas

6

10,412

57.6

50

Hickman County

Tennessee

5

8,704

57.4

About ValuePenguin.com: ValuePenguin.com, now part of LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE), is a personal finance website that conducts in-depth research & provides objective analysis to help guide consumers to the best financial decisions. ValuePenguin focuses on value, assessing whether the return of a particular decision is worth the cost or risk of that option, and how this stacks up with the other possible choices they may have. For more information, please visit www.valuepenguin.com, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter @ValuePenguin.

About LendingTree
LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

