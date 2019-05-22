Fridays Are the Deadliest Day to Drive to Work According to New ValuePenguin.com Study, Which Also Ranks the Deadliest Counties for Commuters

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2017 there were 8,725 traffic fatalities that resulted from crashes that occurred during commuting hours in the U.S.—with Friday commutes accounting for 17 percent more vehicle accident deaths than Monday commutes according to a new ValuePenguin.com report. The spike in road deaths on Fridays correlated with a 41 percent increase in DUI-related fatal accidents during commuting hours.

The study also identified huge variations in commuting related fatalities across the country, with some areas considerably more deadly than others. Of the 10 large counties (with 500,000 or more residents) that ranked as having the deadliest driving commutes, half were located in Florida.

Key Findings:



The Deadliest Counties for Driving Commuters By County Size Large (OVER 500,000 RESIDENTS) Medium (100,000 TO 500,000 RESIDENTS) Small (10,000 TO 100,000 RESIDENTS) 1. Volusia County, Florida 1. Navajo County, Arizona 1. Reeves County, Texas 2. Kern County, California 2. San Juan County, New Mexico 2. Early County, Georgia 3. New York County, New York 3. Harnett County, North Carolina 3. Glades County, Florida 4. Fresno County, California 4. Florence County, South Carolina 4. Lowndes County, Alabama 5. Polk County, Florida 5. Bibb County, Georgia 5. Macon County, Alabama

Small counties with populations between 10,000 and 100,000 had the highest rate of driving commuter deaths. The average commuting traffic fatality rate across these counties of 12.7 is 83 percent greater than the national average and 178 percent greater than the mean for large counties. This trend of more sparsely populated areas having higher instances of traffic fatalities during commuting hours is consistent with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) findings, which found that the fatality rates in rural areas was as much as 2.6 times higher in rural areas than in urban areas. Counties with the Largest Jump in Commuter Fatality Rates: Collin and Hidalgo Counties in Texas , Will County in Illinois , New Haven County in Connecticut and Cobb County in Georgia all saw a 133 to 300 percent increase in commuter fatality rates.

and Counties in , in , in and in all saw a 133 to 300 percent increase in commuter fatality rates. Counties with the Largest Decline in Commuter Fatality Rates: Jefferson County in Colorado , Bronx County in New York , Anne Arundel County in Maryland , Denton County in Texas and Suffolk County in Massachusetts all saw a 53 to 67 percent decrease in commuter fatality rates.

ValuePenguin.com analyzed the total number of traffic fatalities that occurred during commuting hours (6 a.m. to 10 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) from all of the 2,437 counties, organized boroughs, census areas, independent cities (as well as the District of Columbia) in the U.S. with 10,000 or more residents. For the sake of making accurate comparisons, we separated these districts into three categories: large (above 500,000 residents), mid-sized (100,000 to 500,000 residents) and small (10,000 to 100,000 residents). Data sources cited include the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, and the U.S. Census 5-year American Community Survey.

To view the full report, visit:

https://www.valuepenguin.com/deadliest-driving-commutes .

50 Counties with the Deadliest Commutes Rank County State 2017 Fatalities # Daily Commuters Fatalities per 100,000 driving commuters 1 Reeves County Texas 7 4,595 152.3 2 Early County Georgia 5 3,573 139.9 3 Glades County Florida 4 3,057 130.8 4 Lowndes County Alabama 4 3,264 122.5 5 Macon County Alabama 8 6,595 121.3 6 Sabine County Texas 3 2,499 120 7 St. Helena Parish Louisiana 4 3,361 119 8 Macon County Georgia 4 3,736 107.1 9 Buckingham County Virginia 6 5,959 100.7 10 Nolan County Texas 6 6,037 99.4 11 Decatur County Tennessee 4 4,268 93.7 12 Washington County Georgia 6 6,989 85.8 13 Evans County Georgia 3 3,606 83.2 14 Conecuh County Alabama 3 3,652 82.1 15 Stone County Arkansas 3 3,665 81.9 16 Screven County Georgia 4 4,985 80.2 17 Karnes County Texas 4 5,024 79.6 18 Andrews County Texas 6 7,596 79 19 DeKalb County Missouri 3 3,832 78.3 20 Washington County Illinois 5 6,492 77 21 Inyo County California 5 6,507 76.8 22 La Paz County Arizona 4 5,210 76.8 23 Mono County California 3 3,948 76 24 Sumter County Alabama 3 3,964 75.7 25 Williamsburg County South Carolina 8 10,825 73.9 26 Mariposa County California 4 5,440 73.5 27 Morgan County Utah 3 4,098 73.2 28 Wilcox County Alabama 2 2,794 71.6 29 Pike County Georgia 5 7,119 70.2 30 Bledsoe County Tennessee 3 4,352 68.9 31 Houston County Texas 5 7,341 68.1 32 Tishomingo County Mississippi 5 7,478 66.9 33 Long County Georgia 4 6,064 66 34 Torrance County New Mexico 3 4,561 65.8 35 Monroe County West Virginia 3 4,597 65.3 36 Washington County Idaho 2 3,090 64.7 37 Webster County Kentucky 3 4,722 63.5 38 Navajo County Arizona 17 26,870 63.3 39 New Madrid County Missouri 4 6,347 63 40 Bibb County Alabama 5 7,975 62.7 41 Bertie County North Carolina 4 6,476 61.8 42 Dickinson County Kansas 5 8,133 61.5 43 Pointe Coupee Parish Louisiana 5 8,140 61.4 44 Cherokee County North Carolina 5 8,320 60.1 45 Van Buren County Arkansas 3 5,052 59.4 46 Coosa County Alabama 2 3,400 58.8 46 Crockett County Texas 1 1,700 58.8 47 Dallas County Missouri 3 5,112 58.7 48 Clarendon County South Carolina 6 10,247 58.6 49 Fayette County Texas 6 10,412 57.6 50 Hickman County Tennessee 5 8,704 57.4

