Fridayy, Mario, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Down to the Bone, and more join Chaka Khan, Wale, Kamasi Washington for the 2023 Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

06 Jul, 2023, 00:00 ET

RICHMOND, Va., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The lineup for this year's Richmond Jazz and Music Festival (RJMFest) continues to grow. Returning August 12 and 13 to Maymont, the lineup includes:

  • Chaka Khan
  • Kamasi Washington
  • Wale
  • Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns Featuring Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius
  • Ledisi
  • Robert Glasper
  • Coco Jones
  • Mario
  • Lalah Hathaway
  • Joe
  • Fridayy
  • Peter White
  • The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
  • Down to the Bone
  • MAJOR.
  • The Pedrito Martinez Group
  • Lao Tizer Band Featuring Elliot Yamin and Karen Briggs
  • Chante Moore
  • Kirk Whalum
Curators of the festival continue to add national artists and local favorites to the lineup. Purchase tickets and find the latest information at RichmondJazzAndMusicFestival.com. Early ticket purchases are highly recommended, as this event is expected to draw music enthusiasts from far and wide.

This year's RJMFest, one of the absolute best Jazz Festivals on the east coast, will treat music enthusiasts to an unforgettable experience featuring legends of Jazz, Soul, R&B, Blues and Hip Hop along with some of music's brightest rising stars on two stages, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy.

Altria returns as the festival's presenting sponsor, along with Dominion Energy, Richmond Region Tourism, Radio One, Virginia is for Lovers and NBC12.

RJMFest not only showcases exceptional musical talent but also provides a unique opportunity to indulge in local cuisine, explore artisan vendors, and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Maymont.

For more information about RJMFest, including the complete lineup and ticket details, as well as premium experience packages, please visit richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following the festival @rjmfest on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Frances Burruss
Media Director, Richmond Jazz and Music Festival
[email protected]

SOURCE Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

