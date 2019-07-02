Fridge Wins Top National Prize At 40th Annual Telly Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fridge Agency (Fridge), a full-service food and beverage advertising, marketing and communications agency with locations in Nashville and Louisiana, brought home 12 national awards, including a first-place honor, from the 40th Annual Telly Awards. With over 10,000 entries from around the world, the Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies, such as Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks.

The Tellys awarded the coveted Gold Telly to Fridge for its submission in the Non-Broadcast General-Production Company/Ad Agency Demo Reel category for the reel it produced through its work with Smoothie King, titled "Smoothie King Cleaner Blending BTS."

NOTE: Click here to view all of Fridge Agency's national Telly Award-winning video and television productions.

Fridge's sharply-produced regional television and social media videos for Mellow Mushroom dominated the competition, winning three Silver Tellys and six Bronze Tellys, while two other Fridge-produced videos for Smoothie King also earned Bronze Tellys.

Jay Connaughton, owner and managing partner of Fridge, applauded the agency's video creative production teams for the national recognition.

"We are proud to have some of the most talented creative minds in the country working at Fridge, and we continue to prove that our work belongs at the national level," said Connaughton. "Fridge's mission is to produce creative work that stands out and delivers, and these amazing ads are evidence that we're succeeding. I'm very proud of our team and truly grateful for the clients who put their trust in us."

"We strive every day to give our clients the highest level of quality and creative productions to tell their stories and communicate their brands in impactful ways," said Rick Nelson, senior video editor at Fridge. "This is a much-deserved recognition, and I'm very thankful to be a part of such a dynamic and talented video team."

Fridge is a division of People Who Think, a multi-disciplined, full service advertising agency. In total the agency group won 15 awards for ads produced for major national brands, such as Mellow Mushroom.

The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners .

About Fridge Agency

Fridge Agency (Fridge), a division of People Who Think, LLC, is a preeminent full-service marketing, advertising, and communications firm serving clients in the food and beverage industry. With locations in Mandeville, Louisiana and Nashville, Tennessee, Fridge offers strategic consulting, graphic design, video production, web development and public relations services for clients locally, regionally and nationally. Fridge was founded in 1999 and has received many recognitions for excellence in advertising, design and communications, including more than 100 Addy Awards and many other accolades for its client work.

SOURCE Fridge Agency