Fried Chicken Fest Houston 2022 on November 5th

This food festival is sure to excite your taste buds as well as highlight local chefs and live entertainers

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston's iconic fried chicken showdown, Fried Chicken Fest Houston is back for a 3rd year of fun, food, and good vibes on November 05, 2022, from 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM (VIP ticket entry at 1:00 PM). This event will invite members of the surrounding community to gather for a day of foodie fun at IAG Icehouse located at 6767 Portwest Drive, Houston, TX 77024 where they will try dishes from Houston favorites like Max's Wine Dive, Stuff'd Wings, and the World-Famous Turkey Leg Hut Food Truck. Full of signature fried chicken offerings that are a gift for anyone looking to add some tasty inspiration to their dining table, this festival gives you the chance to not only explore new cuisines and dishes but to also enjoy the local live music and entertainment that is sure to make it a joyous experience for all who attend. In addition, get ready for the mind-blowing wing eating contest presented by Frenchy's Chicken and chef cooking demonstrations that will be highlighted throughout the day.

Search Fried Chicken Fest Houston on Eventbrite for tickets and VIP Judge Passes also follow @FriedChickenFestHou on Instagram to stay up to date on event info Photo from Fried Chicken Fest Houston Chicken Wing Eating Contest presented by Frenchy's Chicken

Organized by Dope Vibes Entertainment, the event venue will be transformed into an adult fried chicken playground including a main stage with ambient lighting, phenomenal sound equipment, and a local musical line up, from to make a statement. Their staff will welcome guests of all ages and will introduce them to a new taste sensory experience.

"I am feeling proud and blessed to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing a day filled with good vibes, local food favorites and live on-stage entertainment for friends and family," says Vince Milson, Organizer of Fried Chicken Fest Houston. "With the pandemic's rippling effects still disrupting social lives, it will be an event to remember, and that many are looking forward to."

We are looking forward to offering a safe environment in which people even with cognitive and developmental differences can enjoy. So, purchase your tickets for general admission for $20 (gets you in) and VIP Judge Pass for $60 (gets you in one hour early with complimentary food a drinks). A portion of proceeds will be donated to colorectal cancer research and the fight against hunger.

For more info on how to be a vendor or get tickets the website is www.FriedChickenFestHouston.com or email [email protected].

Contact:

Vince Milson

832-633-4587

[email protected]

SOURCE Fried Chicken Fest Houston