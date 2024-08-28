FRIED GOLDBERG LLC SECURES $16.2 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST AMAZON LOGISTICS IN LANDMARK GEORGIA CASE

ATLANTA, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fried Goldberg LLC, a leading personal injury law firm known nationally for its expertise in commercial motor vehicle crash cases, announced a landmark legal victory against Amazon Logistics. A Gwinnett County State Court jury awarded $16.2 million in damages after a delivery driver delivering Amazon packages struck and severely injured a young Georgia boy. This case is significant because Amazon was held accountable as a secondary employer of the delivery driver, despite Amazon's assertion that the driver worked for an independent third-party delivery service.

The lawsuit, Bradfield v. Amazon Logistics, challenged Amazon's claim that its delivery drivers work solely for independent delivery service providers. The central issue in the case was Amazon's control over these delivery service providers and their drivers. Under Georgia law, and in other states, if an entity exercises sufficient control over the time, method, and manner of how someone performs their work, that entity can be deemed an employer, even if contracts label them as independent contractors. The jury found that Amazon exercised such control and should be held accountable as an employer. Additionally, the jury determined that Amazon was 85% responsible for failing to adequately train the driver.

"This is an exceptional and important verdict," said Joe Fried, co-founder of Fried Goldberg LLC and a recognized innovator in trucking accident litigation. Fried, who also co-founded the Academy of Truck Accident Attorneys, added, "This trial provided a rare glimpse into how Amazon controls its Delivery Service Providers. The verdict will have a significant impact on thousands of cases nationally, where Amazon is asserting similar defenses. The jury's decision sends a powerful message that Amazon is responsible for the system it created and that companies cannot avoid responsibility by labeling someone an independent contractor who is not truly independent."

With a focus on pioneering strategies in commercial motor vehicle cases, Fried Goldberg LLC is at the forefront of trucking accident litigation. This latest victory reinforces the firm's reputation as a leader in the field and demonstrates its commitment to achieving justice for victims of corporate negligence.

