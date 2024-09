FRIED PICKLE RANCH, MAPLE BOURBON BBQ, AND MEXICAN STREET CORN … BURGER KING® REVEALS THE FINAL THREE CREATIONS FROM ITS MILLION DOLLAR WHOPPER® CONTEST

Starting this November, Guests can experience three unique Guest-created Whopper sandwiches for a limited time – and help crown the winner of the $1 million prize

MIAMI, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, BK® launched its first-ever Million Dollar Whopper Contest, allowing consumers across the U.S. to submit the ingredients of their dream Whopper sandwich for a chance to win $1 million prize and see their creation sold in restaurants nationwide for a limited time. Now, after reviewing more than one million creative and mouthwatering submissions, Burger King and its team of flame-grilled experts have selected the three finalists. Available later this fall at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last, the three finalists' Million Dollar Whopper sandwich creations are:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper (Created by Fabian of California ) – The Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame -grilled beef patty, topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper (Created by Calvin of California ) – The Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions & jalapeños, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, and American cheese – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Mexican Street Corn Whopper (Created by Kelsie of Nebraska ) – The Mexican Street Corn Whopper features ¼ lb.*** flame-grilled beef patty, topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps, and Mexican spicy queso – all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www2.multivu.com/burger-king/9289651-en-burger-king-reveals-million-dollar-whopper-contest-finalists

Since its debut in 1957, the Whopper sandwich has transcended from a signature item at Burger King to a cultural icon recognized worldwide by its flame-grilled taste and inescapable jingle. With the launch of the Million Dollar Whopper Contest earlier this year, Burger King put the beloved sandwich in the hands of its Guests, who let their imaginations run wild as they submitted ingredients for their dream Whopper sandwich for the chance to win a $1 million prize.

"The Million Dollar Whopper Contest was all about taking "Have It Your Way" to the next level, and we were blown away by the thought and creativity that went into the Whopper creations that were submitted," said Pat O'Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. "Selecting just three finalists was no easy task, but we're confident Guests will love these creative delicious takes on the iconic Whopper sandwich, and can't wait for them to be available in restaurants this fall."

Additional details regarding the availability of the three Million Dollar Whopper sandwiches and how Guests can help crown the $1 million winner will be available in mid-November.

