Friedman Capital Announces Launch of Dedicated Telecommunications Infrastructure Fund

12 Jun, 2023, 16:19 ET

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friedman Capital today announced the launch of its latest capital raise, FCF Strategic Fund I, targeting Fiber and Internet Service Providers (ISP) in underserved markets. The Fund seeks to capitalize on the tremendous increase in data utilization and the roll-out of high-speed internet access across the continental 48 states.

FCF Strategic Fund I is targeting $250 million in capital commitments and a third quarter close. The Fund will invest in geographically contiguous assets across the Sunbelt and Southeast United States which benefit from significant government subsidies. Assets will include Fiber, Fixed Wireless Assets (FWA) and Wireline/Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISP).

Ben Friedman, Chief Investment Officer, Friedman Capital, said, "We are excited to launch FCF Strategic Fund I and believe the current market dynamics present a generational opportunity to invest and consolidate physical telecommunications assets across underserved markets." 

Friedman Capital has retained Telecom Partners Group to provide due diligence and network asset valuation analysis relative to transactions.

