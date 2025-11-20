Friend Health Deepens Back of the Yards Commitment With Expanded Clinic

The community health center provides accessible, affordable primary care, behavioral health, OB-GYN, pediatrics, pharmacy and lab services.

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Friend Health, a community-anchored federally qualified health center (FQHC) serving Chicago's South Side, will celebrate the opening of its new Back of the Yards community health center on Saturday, November 22, in a ceremony with community residents and Chicago dignitaries. The opening represents the largest expansion in Friend Health's nearly three decades of service, the latest proof of its rapid growth and momentum in bringing whole-person, affordable care to Chicago's South Side.

Located in the landmark Oppenheimer-Goldblatt Bros. Department Store Building at 4700 S. Ashland Ave., the 15,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility anchors community revitalization in the New City United Yards development. With triple the footprint of Friend Health's former neighborhood site, the Friend Health facility expands Southwest Side access to primary care and whole-person, preventive care. The Back of the Yards location is a cornerstone of Friend Health's strategic growth as it works to meet rising demand.

The new community health center embodies the goal of quality health care access with integrated, trauma-informed services under one roof. Offerings include adult and pediatric primary care, maternal health and mental health, an on-site pharmacy with discounted prescriptions and a full-service laboratory.

"Every household should have access to quality care," said Wendy Thompson, CEO of Friend Health. "We designed this center so families can find family care through a trusted primary care provider with maternal and behavioral health support, all in one place. When care is close to home and coordinated, people get healthy and stay healthy."

The clinic features 21 exam rooms with dedicated spaces for pediatrics, adult medicine, OB-GYN and behavioral health, along with community programming such as insurance enrollment, social services navigation, fresh food giveaways and workforce development through a community health worker training program. Dental care is planned for 2026.

"When we invest in spaces that bring care, dignity and opportunity under one roof, we invest in the future of our neighborhoods," said Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Ciere Boatright. "The City is pleased to support projects like United Yards that create mixed-use amenities for neighborhood residents."

Clinicians Fill New Roles to Advance Person-Centered Care

Friend Health serves more than 40,000 patients annually across the South Side, with six neighborhood health centers and six HRDI behavioral health clinics integrated into its network. The Back of the Yards location complements innovation across the system, from telehealth and mobile health units to specialty care partnerships, advancing health equity and improving outcomes in high-need neighborhoods. Friend Health offers compassionate, quality care regardless of ability to pay.

"My office leads a community-driven development process that ensures constituents can share meaningful feedback on development projects that affect them most," said Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor. "Back of the Yards neighbors have been advocating for quality, accessible and affordable healthcare options close to them. Friend Health's new center is a direct result of their organizing and a clear example of what's possible when we listen to the community before development projects begin."

Friend Health's model is built around integrated, wraparound care that meets patients where they are, both clinically and culturally. "We treat the whole person with dignity and practical support," said Tracey Robinson, RN, Chief Clinical Operations Officer. "That means coordinated medical and behavioral health care, attention to social needs and a team that knows the neighborhood. Nobody should delay affordable health care because of cost, distance or distrust. We remove those barriers."

Key physicians practicing at the Back of the Yards clinic include obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Sheiva Tsay, filling vital women's health needs as OB-GYN Medical Director. Tsay previously practiced at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Other key strategic leadership appointments support Friend Health services for children and families: Dr. Charles Barron, as Chief Medical Officer, and Dr. Bianca Williams, as Pediatrics Medical Director.

"Sheiva, Charles and Bianca embody our mission," Thompson said, "Their leadership in clinical quality, care coordination and community partnership ensures that this center delivers high-quality, person-centered care the neighborhood can count on."

About Friend Health

Friend Health (formerly Friend Family Health Center) is an FQHC. Since 1997, Friend Health has provided primary and preventive health services to medically underserved communities on Chicago's South and Southwest Sides. As an FQHC, Friend Health delivers accessible, affordable, comprehensive and culturally respectful care, integrating behavioral health and social support to address the full context of patients' lives. With seven neighborhood clinics, including the new Back of the Yards community health center and an integrated HRDI behavioral health clinic, Friend Health advances quality health care access for all through integrated, trauma-informed care, community engagement and innovative delivery models. To learn more, visit friendfhc.org .

