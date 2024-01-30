Friendly at MWC 2024: Experience the Future in IoT & Telecom Device Management

News provided by

Friendly Technologies

30 Jan, 2024, 04:46 ET

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, a leader in IoT and Device Management, is thrilled to announce their return to Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Building on last year's success, Friendly Technologies will again be at booth #5E61-15, showcasing their cutting-edge Unified Device Management and IoT platforms with enhanced features for 5G and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). 

This year's highlight includes the latest advancements in 5G lifecycle management and an expanded suite of IoT solutions. Visitors will experience the evolution of Friendly's multi-protocol engine, advanced QoE Analytics, and an upgraded BI report generator. These innovations not only strengthen device management across multiple protocols but also offer deeper analytical insights, maintaining Friendly's position as a global leader with deployments across six continents.

Ariela Ross-Jayyousi, Marketing Director at Friendly Technologies, shared, "We're proud to unveil our latest innovations at MWC 2024. Our unique User Experience Score and upgraded advanced Wi-Fi optimization capabilities are cutting-edge solutions reflect Friendly's commitment to enhancing connectivity and delivering unparalleled value to our customers."

Join Friendly Technologies at MWC 2024 to discover how their latest solutions are shaping the future of device management in the IoT and telecom sectors.

About Friendly Technologies:

Friendly Technologies is renowned for its comprehensive IoT and Device Management solutions, serving a global clientele. Their extensive portfolio, including platforms for telecom, including Friendly Unified Device Management for TR-069/TR-369, and a broad range of IoT use cases for enterprises, One-IoT Device Management. Friendly provides unparalleled service to providers and enterprises worldwide, simplifying and automating IoT device management.

SOURCE Friendly Technologies

