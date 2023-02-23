Friendly Forces Partners with Bristol Myers Squibb to Promote Pro-Reservist Policies and Hiring

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Forces, a new company that identifies employers of choice for military reservists, makes connections, and offers professional development resources, is announcing a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to provide support for veterans, guardsmen and reservists to build successful careers.

"You'd be hard pressed to find a company that says it doesn't support our military," said Eric Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Friendly Forces. "We dig deeper to understand if an organization advocates for its military employees through policy implementation and not just rhetoric, as well as benefits including paid military leave."

The new partnership builds upon Bristol Myers Squibb's commitment to remain the top employer for veterans and service members by offering benefits that address the unique needs of reservists and their families. Friendly Forces recently awarded Bristol Myers Squibb, a leading global biopharmaceutical company that transforms patients' lives through science, with its highest possible rating—the 5 STAR RESERVIST FRIENDLY EMPLOYER Award. Ratings use a proprietary scale that analyzes companies based on how well they care for their reservist employees when they are called to duty, whether for training or deployments.

"Bristol Myers Squibb's military leave program is inspirational. They offer up to two years of fully paid military leave to their military employees, in addition to readjustment time for transitioning back to work," Evans said. "It's fantastic to see and goes a long way toward easing the emotional and financial burden military service places on employees and their families. Bristol Myers Squibb deserves recognition for their stellar military leave program, and we exist to give it."

Through this partnership, Friendly Forces will play a critical role in connecting Bristol Myers Squibb with highly qualified talent from across all branches of the reserve component.

"We are excited to partner with Friendly Forces to help us achieve our goal of hiring more military reservists," said Patrick Krug, US and Global Veteran's Community Network Lead, Bristol Myers Squibb. "The skills and experience that reservists bring to the table are invaluable, and we are confident this partnership will help us to build a stronger, more diverse workforce while allowing us to contribute in a small way to our nation's military readiness."

Friendly Forces and Bristol Myers Squibb are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of military reservists and their families, and this partnership is an important step in that direction.

SOURCE Friendly Forces