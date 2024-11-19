Friendly Planet Travel's Cyber Monday Sale Offers Savings Up to $1,500 Per Person on All Tours and Packages

70 itineraries to choose from, packages include flights, hotels, meals, guides, and more

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedicated to connecting the world through authentic and affordable travel experiences, Friendly Planet Travel is excited to announce its biggest sale of the year. From Black Friday, November 29, through Friday, December 6, travelers can save up to $1,500 per person on over 70 expertly curated tours and packages during the Cyber Monday Sale.

This site-wide sale includes all Friendly Planet Travel programs, with extra Bonus Savings for online bookings from Friday, November 29, at 12:01 AM through Sunday, December 1, at 11:59 PM. Following that, continue to access incredible deals on worldwide travel online or with an agent over the phone through December 6 at 11:59 PM.

Friendly Planet Travel's sale includes all of their popular small group tours to destinations like Portugal, Egypt, Cuba, Japan, Peru, the Galápagos Islands, and South Africa. Travelers can also take advantage of savings on brand-new itineraries for 2025 and 2026, including journeys to New Zealand, Hong Kong & Seoul, Southeast Asia, Nepal & Bhutan, and more. Each package is crafted to provide unmatched value for money, with authentic and culturally rich experiences that bring travelers closer to the heart of each destination.

"At Friendly Planet Travel, we believe in the transformative power of travel, and we're passionate about making it as comfortable and accessible to as many people as possible," says Peggy Goldman, founder and president of Friendly Planet Travel. "For us, Cyber Monday is about being able to open doors to life-changing experiences. When we are able to make travel more affordable, everyone wins."

All Friendly Planet Travel value-packed packages include round-trip airfare, first-class and deluxe well-reviewed and well-located accommodations, comprehensive touring with excellent guides, many meals, 24/7 customer support, and a range of local experiences, ensuring every journey is comfortable and immersive.

Preview the available tours on sale beginning November 27 at friendlyplanet.com





Book online only, starting at 12:01 AM on November 29, with Black Friday bonus savings available through 11:59 PM on December 1





Continue booking online or by phone during the Cyber Monday Sale, 12:01 AM December 2 through 11:59 PM December 6: friendlyplanet.com or (800) 555-5765

About Friendly Planet Travel

Friendly Planet Travel is a global tour operator, in business for 43 years, offering personalized service and expertly curated itineraries to some of the most iconic and fascinating international destinations. Friendly Planet Travel makes travel possible for more people through small group tours, independent adventures and customizable journeys to Asia, Africa, Central America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and was one of the first to offer people-to-people travel to Cuba. From small group tours to expert guides and diverse offerings, Friendly Planet Travel offers the best value in the industry.

For a complete list of tours on sale and to book, visit friendlyplanet.com.

