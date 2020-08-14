JINAN, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sake of disseminating cultural tourism resources of Shandong to the world, Shandong provincial department of culture and tourism launched "Friendly Shandong, Hospitable Shandong" activity of your favorite Shandong cultural tourism products selection. Welcome everyone to participate.

Way of Participation: Visit the website ( https://travelshandong.com/ ) or English facebook homepage ( www.facebook.com/visitshandong ) from Aug. 15th to Sept. 13th, and click the event picture or the website link to enter the selection page.