FRIENDLY SOLIDIFIES SECURITY FOR GLOBAL TELECOM LEADERS

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, a premier IoT and device management company, announced that it has successfully added ISO 27001 to its roster of certifications, including ISO 9001, following a thorough audit. The company offers a unified device management platform that helps service providers remotely manage customer premise equipment and IoT devices.

The ISO 27001 certification endorses Friendly Technologies' role as a premier device management and IoT company that prioritizes data security. The company has been proactive and forthcoming in achieving various compliance certifications. Friendly Technologies has previously achieved OMA certification for LwM2M, BBF for TR, and has successfully met various additional ISO standards.

ISO 27001 is a management framework that helps organizations implement an information security management system (ISMS). The ISO 27001 is a globally ratified information security standard that ensures corporate data confidentiality and integrity. It allows enterprises to manage their information assets' security according to standard protocols.

The ISO IEC 27001 2013 certification includes a lengthy process, which requires several commitments and prerequisites. To be certified, an organization has to perform regular internal audits, identify vulnerabilities, and take corrective actions. In addition, one may also be required to participate in training programs for successful renewal.

When asked to explain the importance of renewing ISO 27001 certification, VP Product, Tzvi Skapinker, said, "At Friendly Technologies, we understand the ramifications of an increasing number of threats to data security. Consequently, we have been a vocal proponent of adhering to the strictest standards of information security." Skapinker also added, "The renewal of our ISO 27001 certification is a confirmation of our commitment to upholding the highest standards of information and data security across our service offerings."

Friendly Technologies has repeatedly made its focus on data security clear in the past. Considering the growing number of internal and external threats, the implementation of the ISO 27001 certification will sustain and enhance the confidence of its existing and future top-tier carrier clients.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies (est. 1997) is a leading provider of operator-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069/TR-369 USP Device Management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to operators and service providers since 2007. When IoT and Smart Home first appeared, Friendly leveraged its expertise and expanded its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly offers a unified platform, enabling its customers to generate new revenue streams markets such as utilities, transportation, smart cities, and more. In line with this mission, Friendly Technology has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in unified device management.

Website – friendly-tech.com

LinkedIn – linkedin.com/company/friendly-technologies

