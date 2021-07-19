Friendly Technologies Announces Open-Source LwM2M Client for IoT Device Vendors

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, the IoT Device and Data Management company, announces the release of its Professional Embedded LwM2M Client and associated SDK as free open-source software (FOSS) project. The LwM2M Client is targeted mainly for IoT device manufacturers to comply with industry standards for efficient mass IoT device deployments, wherein many Telcos globally have employed LWM2M as the preferred IoT device management standard.

Tzvi Skapinker, VP Products at Friendly Technologies, states: "We have released a fully-featured, high-quality LwM2M Client that is efficient and requires a very low footprint for RAM, Flash, and CPU resources. An example of this is the ultra low power Cortex M4 and ARM MCUs that some of our customers are using. This announcement arises from our active involvement with OMA SpecWorks, the standards body for IoT device and data management. We felt it our obligation to contribute to the IoT developer community at large to further advance and support efficient IoT device deployments globally."

The project aims to promote telecommunication and IoT industry maturation worldwide by offering LwM2M resources back to the developer community. The client allows for the interoperability to any standards-based device management platform and can be extended to suit specific IoT target devices or application needs. Organizations that require further support or project assistance can count on the professional services team at Friendly Technologies to assist in realizing a solution to meet their specific needs.

Mr Ilan Migdal, CEO at Friendly Technologies states: "Friendly Technologies have invested significant R&D resources developing and maturing the LwM2M client to this point, a number of our global customers have benefitted from utilizing this professional client in their own IoT device developments. As an innovation organization we look forward to seeing device vendors adopting LwM2M as their IoT device protocol of choice, this aids the standards for interoperability, it aids and benefits the entire IoT ecosystem."

In addition to the release of this LwM2M client, Friendly offers a commercial standards-based LwM2M server for testing or lab development purposes. Reach out to Friendly for more details.

For a copy of the FOSS LwM2M client, contact Friendly Technologies directly. Github account details will be made available via the company website at a later date.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of operator-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 Device Management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to operators and service providers since 2007. When IoT and Smart Home first appeared, Friendly leveraged its expertise and expanded its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets.

Today, Friendly offers a unified IoT platform for managing LWM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM, and TR-069 devices, and a complete solution for the smart home.

Friendly platforms enable their customers to generate new revenue streams in smart home and IoT markets, such as utilities, transportation, smart cities, and more.

The traditional ACS TR-069 for operators and CSPs improves the customer experience, reduces costs, provisions new devices, monitors QoE, and remotely configures and updates firmware while providing data information to service providers.

Friendly Technologies, whose IoT and device management solutions are installed in more than two hundred IoT businesses and service providers worldwide, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in unified device management, and smart homes.

About OMA SpecWorks

OMA SpecWorks is an innovative kind of Standards Development Organization (SDO) where the needs for wireless industry consensus versus the quick and accurate creation of specifications and other technical documentation are balanced via a working group-driven, efficient and agile process. As a non-profit organization with a long history in mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) technology development, OMA SpecWorks is a specifications factory where industry-leading companies bring their ideas and talent to build market-accelerating standards that allow products and services to interoperate seamlessly across fixed and mobile wireless data networks.

