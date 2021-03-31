Friendly Technologies Announces Opening Of New Office In Mexico City

RAMAT GAN, Israel, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies Ltd, an Israel-based IoT (Internet of Things) and device management company, has announced the opening of its Latin American sales and support office in Mexico City, Mexico. The opening underscores Friendly's business strategy to address emerging markets across Latin America. The company already has offices across the world, including Israel, USA, Ukraine, Colombia, and South Africa.

CEO of Friendly Technologies, Ilan Migdal, stated, "We foresee tremendous growth in connected device adoption in the Latin American (LATAM) market. As a result, service providers require device management and network solutions that comply with regulations and deliver top-notch user experience. Owing to this scenario, we are expanding our penetration in the LATAM market. Our Mexico City location is a tribute to the success of our existing sales office in Colombia."

Further justifying the reason behind choosing this location, Eric Rios, Friendly's Business Development LATAM Director, said, "Mexico City's location is ideal to serve our target market. Its proximity to the US, and its Spanish-speaking workforce together help us achieve diverse sales targets and deliver support to our Latin American customers." He added, "Our goal is to serve our existing customers in the region and identify new partners and clients who may need our products."

According to a comprehensive report released by the Broadband Forum and OMDIA, sponsored in part by Friendly Technologies, there are currently more than 13.4 billion connected devices in the world. Latin America accounts for a large chunk of this market, necessitating the establishment of data standards and development of open platforms. Friendly's DM (Device Management) platform aids its customers to connect and provision new devices automatically, update firmware remotely, and generate essential business intelligence (BI) reports.

The connected home is an essential part of the broadband network, and global growth is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years. It is in this context that Friendly Technologies has continued to assist service providers with top-notch device management and network solutions. The company has been at the forefront of DM solutions across the world. Its carrier-grade platform for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 device management have helped service providers deliver exceptional UX to end users.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of operator-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 Device Management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions to operators and service providers since 2007. When IoT and Smart Home first appeared, Friendly leveraged its expertise and expanded its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly offers a unified IoT platform for managing LWM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM, and TR-069 devices, and a complete solution for the smart home.

Friendly platforms enable their customers to generate new revenue streams in smart home and IoT markets, such as utilities, transportation, smart cities, and more.

The traditional ACS TR-069 for operators and CSPs improve the customer experience, reduces costs, provisions new devices, monitors QoE, and remotely configures and updates firmware while providing data information to service providers.

Friendly Technologies, whose IoT and device management solutions are installed in more than two hundred IoT businesses and service providers worldwide, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a global leader in unified device management and smart homes.

