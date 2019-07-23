Friendly Technologies Launches User Service Platform for TR-369

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, the leading provider of carrier-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 device management announced today the launch of a next-generation USP based on TR-369 (part of TR-069 group of standards).

Earlier this year, the Broadband Forum release new specifications for TR-069. The specifications, known as the TR-369 User Service Platform Protocol, represents a significant change for the industry, with a standardized protocol for managing, monitoring, upgrading, and controlling connected devices.

TR369 easily transforms and replaces various devices in case of replacement / new network / added device. USP TR-069 proves highly efficient with scaling multiple connections and produces manageable data.

Friendly's solution leverages TR-069 protocols, to offer a more comprehensive solution enabling the management of more devices. The company's User Services Protocol solution is designed with four major features in mind:

Managing additional types of devices – managing IoT devices in addition to standard Telecom devices. Service management – ability to manage specific services individually. Standardization and ease of migration - USP meets the challenges of connected device management with an interoperable, non-proprietary standard, that easily evolves from existing TR-069 deployments. Security - USP is designed with application layer security, authentication, integrity, and privacy from the ground up.

"Friendly is already a leading player in the TR69 industry, installed by 200+ Carriers and CSPs worldwide," said Ilan Migdal, CEO of Friendly Technologies. "The introduction of a USP solution, according to the Broadband Forum's TR-369 protocol, is the next step in the evolution of the TR-069 market and we are proud to be leading the industry forward."

