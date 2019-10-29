Friendly's OMA-DM Client Received Certification From Verizon and Other US Mobile Carriers

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IoT and Device Management company Friendly Technologies announced today that its OMA-DM client has completed the certification process for several mobile carriers in the U.S., including Verizon.

The Friendly OMA-DM Embedded Client is a robust, carrier-grade client designed for management and support of mobile devices – including mobile phones, Android devices, cellular gateways, LTE routers, cars, and more.

OMA-DM is a device management protocol created by the Open Mobile Alliance for management of mobile devices – i.e., not over fixed IP. It enables the remote provisioning, configuration, software upgrades, and fault management of devices.

The Friendly OMA-DM Embedded Client provides a rich feature set to support the device's manageability, including: full support of the OMA-DM and OMA-CP protocol; an extensive SDK, with implementation samples; support for the OMA-DM data model; support of the Linux OS and Android OS; provisioning and bootstrap; APN configuration, Firmware Upgrade over the Air (FUMO), and configuration management; software management and update (SCOMO); Lock-And-Wipe functionality; and high-level security.

"We are glad to see an increasing number of leading, global device manufacturers selecting the Friendly OMA-DM Embedded Client. We are seeing more widespread adoption of our embedded clients – thanks to their extensive functionality and robustness. The Friendly OMA-DM Embedded Client is one of the few embedded client solutions certified by American mobile carriers," said Ofer Greenberg, Director of Sales at Friendly Technologies.

"The measure of success of any specification is its implementation in commercial products. OMA's Specifications are built to scale in the massive IOT and 5G networks of today. OMA is always proud to see its members' work expressed in a Specification and the adoption of those Specifications in products and networks" said Seth Newberry, General Manager of OMA SpecWorks.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 device management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions for carriers and service providers since 2007. When IoT and the Smart Home first emerged, Friendly leveraged its experience and extended its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly provides a unified IoT platform for the management of LWM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM, and TR-069 devices – and a full solution for the Smart Home.

Friendly's platforms enable customers to generate new revenue streams in the Smart Home and IoT markets, such as Utilities, Transportation, Smart cities, and more.

Friendly's traditional TR-069 ACS for carriers and CSPs improves the customer experience, reduces costs, provisions new devices, monitors QoE, and configures and updates firmware remotely while offering data insights to service providers.

Friendly Technologies, whose device management and IoT solutions are installed by over two hundred service providers and IoT companies worldwide, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Global Leader in Unified Device and Smart Home Management.

About OMA SpecWorks

Home to the industry-leading LightweightM2M (LwM2M) and OMA-DM Specifications., OMA SpecWorks is a specifications factory with a lean and effective process where market-leading corporations and small startup companies come together to build the next generation of wireless applications. OMA SpecWorks working groups are active in a variety of technologies including messaging, location, device management, APIs, IoT and more. Learn more: https://www.omaspecworks.org/.

