Friendly's Restaurants Announces David Ellis as Chief Marketing Officer and Sylvia Becker as Vice President of Marketing

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic restaurant chain Friendly's Restaurants and BRIX Holdings are raising the marketing bar for the road ahead with the addition of David Ellis as chief marketing officer for all brands and the promotion of Sylvia Becker to vice president of marketing at Friendly's Restaurants. Both individuals bring more than 20 years of marketing experience to their roles.

Ellis will lead brand strategy, marketing, public relations and digital initiatives for Friendly's Restaurants as well as across BRIX Holdings brands: Orange Leaf, Smoothie Factory, Red Mango, Souper Salad, Red Brick Pizza, and Humble Donuts. He will also lead the development of loyalty programs, online ordering, and virtual brands.

Becker will develop integrated marketing plans to support the brand strategy that will leverage the use of traditional and digital media, loyalty programs, off-premise, social media engagement, influencer partnerships and public relations to increase overall brand reputation, awareness and traffic across the Friendly's Restaurant system.

"Both Sylvia and David have extensive backgrounds in the restaurant and foodservice industry and are well-versed in successful marketing practices that will be integral to our growth goals," says Craig Erlich, president and CEO of Friendly's Restaurants and BRIX Holdings. "We look forward to their leadership as we invest in new marketing strategies to raise the profile of our entire portfolio of brands and as we focus on cultivating a new generation of loyal patrons for Friendly's, creating new memories while preserving the rich legacy of this iconic brand."

Prior to joining Friendly's Restaurants and BRIX Holdings, Ellis served as chief marketing officer for Uncle Julio's where he was responsible for the launch of a new advertising campaign, new product development, the debut of third-party delivery and growth of the loyalty program. He also served as the vice president of marketing for O'Charley's restaurants and held leadership positions at KFC and Darden Restaurants, for both Olive Garden and Red Lobster, including roles in brand management, national promotions, and menu strategy.

"I'm excited to join this talented team of industry veterans to help accelerate growth for our portfolio of brands," said Ellis. "We are well positioned to offer great options for better-for-you as well as indulgent occasions across both dine-in and off-premise guests."

Becker has been with Friendly's for eight years, previously serving as the senior director of media services. Before joining the Friendly's team, Becker worked as the senior director of media services for Johnny Rockets and the marketing manager for McDonald's, where she was tasked with boosting sales, increasing guest counts, and enhancing market share for the Boston Region comprised of 600+ restaurants across New England and Albany, NY.

"Friendly's holds a special place in the hearts of its many loyal patrons and I look forward to continuing to nurture that legacy, while also creating programs and campaigns to attract new customers," said Becker.

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com . For more information about BRIX Holdings, visit www.brixholdings.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name "Friendly's Restaurants," serving signature sandwiches, burgers and ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

About BRIX Holdings, LLC:

BRIX Holdings, LLC is a Dallas-based multi brand franchising company specializing in chains with superior products and attractive growth prospects. BRIX Holdings focuses on brands that are both attractive to the rapidly expanding single-unit owner/operator franchise market segment and have the potential to grow into national and international award-winning chains. The current BRIX Holdings portfolio includes Red Mango® Yogurt Café Juice Bar, Smoothie Factory® Juice Bar, Greenz®, RedBrick Pizza® Kitchen Cafe, Souper Salad®, Orange Leaf and Humble Donut chains. For additional information, please visit www.brixholdings.com .

SOURCE Friendly's; BRIX Holdings, LLC