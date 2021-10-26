Friendly's Restaurants Hires Erich & Kallman as New Agency of Record

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly's Restaurants , known for iconic items like the Fribble Milkshake, the Jim Dandy Sundae and delicious burgers and melts, today announced it has selected Erich & Kallman as its new agency of record following a strategic competitive review. Erich & Kallman will handle all creative marketing and media duties.

"Friendly's started as an ice cream shop more than 80 years ago and ice cream will always be the heart of the brand. It puts a smile on your face," said David Ellis, who was appointed chief marketing officer at Friendly's Restaurants in June 2021. "We were looking for an agency that can bring that joy and happiness to life in a fun, memorable and distinctive way. We're excited to welcome Erich & Kallman to the Friendly's family. Their strategic approach, creative ideas and integrated media planning will help to create a new advertising campaign that captures the essence of the iconic Friendly's brand, in a contemporary new way."

Erich & Kallman, a San Francisco-based independent advertising agency founded in 2016, is led by industry veterans Eric Kallman and Steven Erich. They work alongside brands such as Disney+, Hershey, Great Wolf Lodge, Lucid Motors and Meineke Car Care, among others.

"Friendly's is an iconic American brand that is poised for transformative growth. We're excited to partner with the impressive leadership team at Friendly's and amplify the brand's status as a beloved family-favorite for a new era," said Steven Erich, Co-founder and President at Erich & Kallman.

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name "Friendly's Restaurants," serving signature entrees, burgers, sandwiches and hand-crafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

About Erich & Kallman:

Erich & Kallman (https://www.erich-kallman.com) is an award-winning, independent advertising agency founded by former Crispin Porter Bogusky president Steven Erich and Wieden+Kennedy and Goodby Silverstein & Partners veteran Eric Kallman. Their creative pedigree and focus on speed has brought them both AOR assignments and project work for marketers including Disney+, Lucid Motors, Great Wolf Lodge, Hershey, Meineke Car Care, Kelly Services and New Belgium Brewing, among others. Erich & Kallman has been named to Ad Age's Agency A-List, twice awarded Ad Age's Small Agency of The Year, recognized as one of Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies, and honored by the Clio Awards, Effie Awards, David Ogilvy Awards, D&AD, AICP Awards and Cannes Lions for its work with client partners.

SOURCE Friendly’s

Related Links

https://www.friendlysrestaurants.com

