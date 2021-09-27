Friendly's Restaurants Introduce New Comfort Classics To Its Menu

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the weather cooling down and kids returning to school, Friendly's Restaurants are bringing families together around the table, by adding hearty comfort food entrees and festive ice cream sundaes to the menu for a limited time.

From September 27th to March 13th, the iconic restaurant chain is serving up flavor-packed Aloha stir-frys and bringing a jazzy taste to the menu with the new Cajun Jazz Pasta. Fan Favorite Vermonter burger is back on the menu too as well as new spooky themed ice cream sundaes, Witchy Ooh! and Fang the Vampire, just in time for Halloween.

"These entrees give Friendly's customers something new to enjoy as the weather grows cooler, and our spooky sundaes will be sure to bring sweet smiles with each spoonful," said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "It's our goal that a favorite meal, surrounded by friends and family, can make a normal day feel like a celebration."

New menu items includes:

NEW Chicken Aloha Stir-Fry - A flavor-packed delight in every bite. Chicken stir-fried with vegetables and pineapple rice in a light sauce. Crisp chow mein noodles round out this spectacular stir-fry.

NEW Shrimp Aloha Stir-Fry - Take a dive into our Shrimp Aloha Stir-Fry. Packed with vegetables and pineapple rice in a light sauce. Crisp chow mein noodles make this a mouthwatering seafood dish.

NEW Beef Aloha Stir-Fry - Where's the beef?! Right here. Beef stir-fried with vegetables and pineapple rice in a light sauce. To enhance the deliciousness, we added crisp chow mein noodles to finish it off.

NEW Cajun Jazz Pasta - This pasta is all jazzed up, New Orleans style. Enjoy Cavatappi pasta cooked in a delightfully creamy sauce, with tender Cajun-grilled shrimp and chicken breast, green and red peppers, and corn. Served with thick ciabatta toast.

NEW Awesomesauce Steak Tips - Here's a tasty tip: Don't miss out on tasting these juicy steak tips, grilled to tender perfection in BBQ Worcestershire sauce, with mushrooms, peppers, and onions. Served with garlic red-skinned mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli and thick ciabatta toast.

FAN FAVORITE Vermonter Burger - You may not be in Vermont but your taste buds will think they are. We melted sharp white cheddar cheese over our juicy beef patty and stacked it with crispy maple pepper bacon on a grilled ciabatta roll, topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

NEW Nutty Buddy Sundae - Want to get nutty? We've got nutty, buddy. Our creamy vanilla ice cream is infused with swirls of chocolatey fudge, coated sugar-cone pieces—and of course, peanuts. It's topped off with our classic chocolate sauce, whipped topping, and a cherry.

The new, limited time menu items are available to enjoy for dine-in or customers can order on the Friendly's app for takeout and delivery.

Customers can try a Nutty Buddy sundae for free when they join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club either by downloading the Friendly's mobile app or visiting https://www.friendlysrestaurants.com/login/.

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name "Friendly's Restaurants," serving signature entrees, burgers, sandwiches and hand-crafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information, please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

