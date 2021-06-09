Friendly's Restaurants Plans to Give Out Over a Million Free Sundaes This Summer

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream!"

Friendly's Restaurants, known for its burgers, sandwiches and shakes, is giving customers reason to cheer, by planning to give out over a million FREE sundaes this summer with the launch of the new Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club.

Customers that join the loyalty program will scoop up free ice cream treats, starting with a free medium sundae just for registering either by downloading the Friendly's mobile app or visiting https://www.friendlysrestaurants.com/login/

"The only thing better than a sundae, is a free sundae, and the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club is our way of making it even more deliciously fun to visit our restaurants and earn rewards in a fast and convenient way," says Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "And the cherry on top? This is just the beginning…. we will be surprising our customers with exclusive offers throughout the year, giving them even more reasons to visit."

Customers that join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club will receive:

A FREE medium sundae just by joining the club

just by joining the club A $5 reward for every 75 Sweet Rewards points earned

for every 75 Sweet Rewards points earned A FREE medium sundae during the customer's birthday month

during the customer's birthday month FREE Delivery on Tuesdays when an online order is placed thru the Friendly's mobile app or at order.friendlysrestaurants.com

when an online order is placed thru the Friendly's mobile app or at A FREE medium sundae reward after five medium or larger sundaes have been purchased

after five medium or larger sundaes have been purchased And more delicious perks to come…

To make things sweeter, in honor of Pres Blake, Friendly's will be celebrating Founders Day on July 18th by gifting a FREE medium Fribble to its Sweet Rewards members.

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name "Friendly's Restaurants," serving signature sandwiches, burgers and ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

