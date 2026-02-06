Friends & Co's "Coffee Talk" Phone Line Marks Five Years of Reducing Isolation and Loneliness for Older Adults Across Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends & Co (formerly Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly) is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Coffee Talk, a drop-in phone line designed to help older adult Minnesotans stay connected, engaged, and less isolated.

"Coffee Talk" celebrates 5 year anniversary

Since launching in 2021, Coffee Talk has provided a simple, barrier-free way for older adults to connect with a friendly, trained volunteer for conversation, connection, and companionship. The program was created to meet older adults where they are, by phone, offering an accessible option for those who may face barriers to in-person socializing or digital technology.

Coffee Talk is free and currently available statewide on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to Noon CST. Adults age 62 and older can call in without registering or making an appointment, and callers may remain anonymous. The phone line can be reached statewide at 877-238-2282, or 612-746-0728 within the Twin Cities.

In its first five years, Coffee Talk has answered more than 10,000 calls from older adults across Minnesota, logging over 3,700 hours of conversation—often becoming part of callers' regular routines and a reliable source of human connection.

Across Minnesota, many older adults experience loneliness and social isolation due to factors such as health changes, limited transportation, the loss of loved ones, or living far from family. While online platforms and digital tools can be helpful for some, they remain inaccessible or uncomfortable for others. Phone-based connection continues to be familiar, immediate, and effective, making programs like Coffee Talk an important resource for older adults seeking consistent social engagement.

Calls to Coffee Talk are intentionally simple. Older adults dial in and are greeted by a trained volunteer who offers a listening ear and friendly conversation. Discussions may range from everyday topics like the weather, hobbies, and favorite television shows to memories, reflections, and how the caller's day is going. Callers are welcome to phone in as often as they like during operating hours, with no expectations or obligations beyond the conversation itself.

"Coffee Talk works because it's simple: a real person, a listening ear, and no barriers," said James Falvey, executive director of Friends & Co. "For many older adults, especially those experiencing isolation, this program offers consistency, dignity, and connection—one call at a time."

Coffee Talk was launched in 2021 following the COVID-19 pandemic, when many older adults suddenly lost access to in-person visits, community gatherings, and social routines. What began as an urgent response to increased isolation has since grown into an ongoing, trusted program that continues to meet the evolving needs of older adults throughout the state.

The phone line is staffed by trained volunteers who understand the importance of connection and the unique experiences of aging. Volunteers receive training focused on active listening, boundaries, and creating welcoming, respectful conversations. While the calls are informal, the consistency of familiar voices helps foster trust and comfort over time. Volunteers can also share information about additional Friends & Co programs and community resources when appropriate.

Many callers describe Coffee Talk as a highlight of their week. A place where they feel heard, remembered, and welcomed without pressure or judgment.

To mark the five-year milestone, Friends & Co will offer members of the media a behind-the-scenes look at how Coffee Talk operates during the month of February. Media are invited to attend an informal anniversary gathering on Wednesday, February 25, from Noon to 1 p.m., featuring a meet-and-greet with staff, cake over the lunch hour, and light refreshments. The gathering offers an opportunity to learn more about the program and meet the people behind the voices on the line.

Founded in 1972, Friends & Co (formerly Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly) has spent more than five decades working to alleviate loneliness and isolation among older adults through meaningful, relationship-based programs. The organization connects older adults with volunteers through visiting companionship, phone-based services, social gatherings, and community-building initiatives designed to support aging with dignity, independence, and connection.

Coffee Talk is part of Friends & Co's expanded phone-based programming, helping the organization reach older adults across Minnesota and continue addressing the ongoing need for connection.

More information about Coffee Talk is available at www.FriendsCo.org/Coffee-Talk.

