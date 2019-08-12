"Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary" Hits Movie Theaters This Fall, As Fans Are Treated To 12 Iconic Episodes In Celebration Of Friends' 25th Anniversary

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events is celebrating the milestone 25th anniversary of the legendary comedy Friends by bringing 12 fan-favorite episodes to movie theaters across the U.S. over three nights: September 23, September 28 and October 2. Each night will feature four unique episodes that have been newly remastered in 4K from the original 35mm camera negative.

Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary

"Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary" will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Each screening will also include exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content.

Tickets for "Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary" are available beginning Friday, August 16, at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices. Fans can also visit www.FathomEvents.com for more information on what episodes will be featured.

Presented by Fathom Events and Warner Bros., this special event will screen in more than 1,000 movie theaters nationwide at 7:00 p.m. local time on Monday, September 23; Saturday, September 28; and Wednesday, October 2, through the Fathom Network. A complete list of theater locations will be available August 16 on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

From Warner Bros. Television, Friends, which debuted on September 22, 1994, follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston). A favorite among critics and fans alike throughout its 10-season run, Friends not only won the Emmy® for Outstanding Comedy Series, but also garnered Emmy® Awards for series stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow. Friends was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. A cultural phenomenon, Friends has built a legacy of devoted fans that has spanned over 25 years.

"We're thrilled to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Friends, a TV show that continues to impact culture and attract new fans from across generations," said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Fans will have the opportunity to come together and look back on some of the most hilarious and emotional scenes from the acclaimed comedy — this time in theaters."

Warner Bros. Television Group President & Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Gregorian said, "The cultural impact that Friends continues to have, 25 years after its premiere, is astounding, a true testament to the genius of Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Kevin Bright and the incredibly talented cast. It is so amazing to know that the series is still bringing people of all ages together. We could not be more excited to deliver these digitally remastered episodes to theaters - for the first time ever! - so that together, in a shared experience, our loyal fans can enjoy some of their favorite Friends scenes in a new way."

For artwork/photos related to "Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary" visit the Fathom Events press site.

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

SOURCE Fathom Events

Related Links

https://www.fathomevents.com

