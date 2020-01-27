Friends of Miami Animals (FoMA) Announces Successful First 'Be A Friend' Fundraiser

About 180 of the organization's friends gathered to show support for FoMA and its mission to save and improve the lives of pets in Miami-Dade County. Guests spent the evening learning more about the issues faced by local stray and rescue animals and the solutions FoMA provides. Dignitaries in attendance included Mayor Carlos A. Giménez of Miami-Dade, Mayor Oliver Gilbert of Miami Gardens, State Senator René García, and Commissioners Danielle Levine Cava, Sally Heyman, and Jean Monestime of Miami-Dade County.

FoMA's $225,000, 50-foot mobile veterinarian clinic, which was acquired by Brigitt Rok-Potamkin and will be donated for the project, was on display in front of the Surf Club Four Seasons. The clinic will bring basic veterinarian services and vouchers for free spay/neuter services to pets of low-income qualified pet owners who are unable to provide adequate care in economically challenged areas of Miami-Dade County.

"This mobile veterinarian clinic will make an enormous impact on the health and wellness of pets in our county. It's just one of our many programs to provide care to animals in need," said Brigitt Rok-Potamkin, a founding member of FoMA and the hostess of the evening.

Yolanda Berkowitz, President of FoMA, said, "We're a young foundation, but we've already made such important progress towards controlling pet overpopulation crisis in Miami-Dade County. This clinic augments our existing support of at-risk pets exponentially."

Andi Potamkin said: "We were thrilled to encourage these donations by ensuring that the fundraiser would cover a full year of operation for the mobile veterinarian clinic. We hope that this fundraiser is the first of many for this growing foundation."

About FoMA

Since 2016, Friends of Miami Animals Foundation (FoMA) has been a leader in animal welfare issues committed to helping homeless pets, community pets and the people who love them. The foundation helps build effective programs, establishing meaningful collaborations and engaging leaders and the community to save and improve the lives of homeless pets. Its work includes spay and neuter programs, shelter and rescue assistance, and support for animal rescue.

