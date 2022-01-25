Friends of the Children Expands National Reach by Establishing a 25th Site, Located in Phoenix, Ariz.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national organization Friends of the Children announced today the forthcoming establishment of a Phoenix, Ariz. chapter, a local, independent 501(c)3 that will serve children and families in the region who face multiple systemic obstacles. This newest chapter in the Friends of the Children national network signifies a bold success for the organization, which made a commitment in 2019 to scale from 18 to 25 locations by 2025.

The expansions, together with the continued growth of existing locations, means Friends of the Children will create greater impact across the country leveraging its model for prevention and intervention of foster care and the promotion of systems change. This work is critical as the COVID-19 pandemic still weighs heavy on our nation's children—evidenced from lower math and reading rates in high-poverty schools, to the dramatic increase in mental health challenges.

"It felt audacious in 2019 to say we would expand to 25 locations by 2025. But here we are—we've met the challenge three years early," said Terri Sorensen, national CEO of Friends of the Children. "This is an extraordinary milestone for Friends of the Children. We will be able to empower thousands more youth across the country to build the bright futures they deserve."

Friends of the Children pairs children facing the greatest obstacles with paid, professional mentors who stay by each child's side from as early as age 4 through high school graduation—12+ years, no matter what. In recent years, the organization has expanded to support caregivers through an innovative Two-Generation (2Gen) model aimed at supporting families to advance overall health and well-being.

Scaling the Friends of the Children model was possible because of multi-million dollar investment from key funders, including: AT&T, Ballmer Group, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Echo Fund, King Philanthropies, Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, Quest Foundation, SCHEELS, Silver Family Foundation, Social Innovation Fund, Stand Together Foundation, Tykeson Family Foundation, Why Not You Foundation, and individuals including Friends of the Children founders Duncan and Cindy Campbell, longtime partners Greg and Michele Goodwin, Bob and Dottie King, basketball legend Michael Jordan, Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson and GRAMMY award-winning artist Ciara.

