Paraguay is the third country to move their embassy to Jerusalem after the US Embassy and the Guatemalan Embassy, that have opened last week. The official opening ceremony took place today (Monday) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offices in Jerusalem. The Friends of Zion Museum was the first stop after visiting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opening the Paraguayan Embassy in Jerusalem.

The Friends of Zion presents awards to world leaders who have gone "above and beyond" for Israel. The Friends of Zion Award was commissioned by the Friends of Zion's first International Chairman and Israel's 9th President, the late Shimon Peres. Among the recipients of the Award there is President George W. Bush, Crown Prince Albert II of Monaco, and former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev. A few months ago, the award was presented to President Donald Trump and the President of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales for moving their embassies from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Recently the awards were presented to US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt.

During the past year the Friends of Zion have hosted over 150,000 people including NBA superstars, such as Omri Casspi NFL superstars, actors, singer, political ministers, European Union Members and more. The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally while fortifying the pillars of the Israeli society. The Friends of Zion are building a $100 million-dollar social network campus, which currently is up to 40 million social media supporters.

As FOZ Museum hosts thousands of South American Tourists Every year they were proud to host a South American President. President Cartes was touched by the Friends of Zion's message of building bridges and connecting the State of Israel and her people. The Friends of Zion and their 40 million supporters look forward to the new Paraguayan Embassy and to the even stronger relations that will hopefully come because of it.

The Friends of Zion Museum reveals fascinating stories emphasizing the support of the many friends of the Jewish People and the State of Israel. It serves as a portal to fight global anti-Semitism and to stand strong against the BDS movement.

The Museum is one of the newest attractions in the very heart of Jerusalem, inviting visitors from all over the world to experience the stories of Christians who have supported the Jewish people and the State of Israel in the last 200 years. The FOZ Museum uses groundbreaking technology, exhibits that employ a wide range of integrated and interactive technologies, from 3D presentations and giant touch screens to video mapping projections on unique sculptures and much more.

Friends of Zion Museum, 20 Yosef Rivlin Street, Jerusalem. A reservation is recommended for museum visits. Website: www.fozmuseum.com, email: reservations@fozhc.com , or phone: +972-2-532-9400.

