JERUSALEM, Dec. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas eve millions of Christians around the world thank President Trump for recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

More than 100 giant banners that read 'God Bless Trump' are on display throughout Jerusalem.

Friends of Zion from Around the World thank Trump for “The best gift.” Friends of Zion from Around the World thank Trump for “The best gift.”

The banner campaign was designed by evangelical leader and author Mike Evans, a fervent supporter of President Trump. The banner reads "God Bless Trump from Jerusalem, DC (David's Capital) to Washington, DC."

Evans is founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem which shows how Christian Zionists have helped the Jewish people throughout history.

The 40-foot banner first appeared on December 6 when Trump made his historic announcement that he was recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would begin the process of moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem, as mandated in the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act.

Since then, the banner has appeared on billboards, buses and even camels.

"We believe what he (Trump) did is going to bring the blessing of God on our own country America," Evans told CBN News.

Evans and other evangelical leaders have hailed Trump as a modern day Cyrus, the Persian King in the Bible who helped the Jewish people return to Jerusalem after the Babylonian exile.

"No president in history has ever built such an alliance for the State of Israel and the Jewish people, and no president has courageously stood up for the State of Israel on the global stage as President Trump," Evans told the Jerusalem Post.

"President Trump's historic recognition of Jerusalem will secure his place in history as the first American president to take that step since the founding of the State of Israel in 1948," Evans said.

It's not the first time Evans has unfurled his banners in Jerusalem. Trump was greeted with similar banners in 47 locations throughout Jerusalem that said 'Trump Make Israel Great' when he visited in May of this year.

The current campaign is scheduled to continue until Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Israel in mid-January.

President Trumps historic declaration regarding Jerusalem takes its place as one of Israel's historic millstones from the Balfour Declaration to President Truman's acceptance of Israel into the family of nations. These heroes presented in the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem tell the stories characters throughout history that have stood by the Jewish people and helped establish the State of Israel. These non-Jewish Zionists are engraved in history and millions of people worldwide have learned of their heroism thanks to the groundbreaking work of Dr. Evans and the Friends of Zion Museum.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally while fortifying the pillars of the State of Israel. In addition to more than 31 million members globally the museum has hosted over 100 diplomats such as US Amb. David Freedman, President Rivlin tens of thousands of Christian and Jewish leaders, NBA and NFL superstars, leading Hollywood actors and singers and is has become a must see site in Jerusalem.

