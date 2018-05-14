Friends of Zion Has 40 Million Followers

JERUSALEM, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the heart of Jerusalem's third oldest neighborhood, Nahalat Shiva, lays the Friends of Zion Museum, a center that educates guests from all over the world about the courageous non-Jews whom assisted the Jewish people in their time of need. While these non-Jews acted in the 19th century, the era of British Mandatory Palestine, the Holocaust, and the State of Israel's early days as a new nation, their impact can be felt just as strongly today.

Mike Evans and Shimon Peres with Pope Francis

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has just passed 40 million pro-Israel followers on Facebook through its parent corporation, the Jerusalem Prayer Team. Astonishingly, it has three million pro-Israel members in Indonesia, a Muslim country. The FOZ Award has been presented to many world leaders including to U.S. President George W. Bush and President Donald Trump. It will also be given to all world leaders who move their embassies to Jerusalem. The award was recently bestowed on President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala. The FOZ Museum has hosted more than 120 diplomats including President Rivlin and Ambassador David Friedman. Mr. Friedman will be honored with the Friends of Zion Award at a special event following the embassy dedication.

Friends of Zion Heritage Center is building an Ambassador Institute, a research institute, a think tank and communications center to unite the tens of millions of Christian Friends of Zion. More than half the visitors to FOZ are Israelis. The Friends of Zion Museum is the latest smart museum in Jerusalem.

Though the Friends of Zion Museum is a great achievement, and as its founder I am proud to have made a major contribution to its existence, but my and many of my colleagues' hard work could not have been done alone. We were all inspired by a man who promised and delivered, President Donald J. Trump did what most previous American Presidents have promised but have failed to attain: to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The new United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel is just the newest symbol memorializing the strength of the United States-Israel relationship.

The new United States Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel is the newest symbol memorializing the bravery and determination of figures featured in the Friends of Zion Museum. Congratulations to President Trump as well as the Americans whom helped put him in office, this major accomplishment will go down in history as right and just.

Friends of Zion Museum, 20 Yosef Rivlin Street, Jerusalem. A reservation is recommended for museum visits. Website: www.fozmuseum.com, email: reservations@fozhc.com , or phone: +972-2-532-9400.

