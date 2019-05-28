Friends of Zion Museum Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of the US Embassy's Move With Prime Minister Netanyahu & US Embassy

JERUSALEM, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Friends of Zion Museum and the United States Embassy marked the anniversary of the One-Year Anniversary of the US Embassy in Jerusalem with a gala event at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem. The event was attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Chief Rabbi of Israel David Lau, and Dr. Mike Evans, a member of President Trump's Evangelical Advisory Committee and founder of the Friends of Zion Museum.

THANK YOU PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Other participants at the event were: Archil Kekelia, Ambassador of Georgia to Israel, Mario Bucaro, Ambassador of Guatemala to Israel, Minister of Science Ofir Akunis, Amb. Michael Oren, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, MK Nir Barkat, former Mayor of Jerusalem, Avi Dichter, Chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Moshe Arbel, on behalf of the Shas Party, former MK Yehuda Glick, Likud MKs Yoav Galant, Sharren Haskel, Miki Zohar, Amir Ohana, MK Idit Sliman on behalf of The Jewish Home Party, and Oded Revivi, Head of Efrat Regional Council.

May 14th is the historic date on which President Donald Trump announced the move of the US Embassy to the capital of Israel, Jerusalem. In addition to the US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, they also recently declared US recognition of the Golan Heights as an undisputed and inseparable part of Israel.

The event was hosted by the Friends of Zion Museum, which works to strengthen Israel's ties with other countries and drawing closer its friends around the world. As part of its activity in the international arena, it has fought antisemitism and the BDS movement. The community of supporters of the Friends of Zion Museum numbers about 60 million people in social media.

Entitled "Annual Night of Heroes," the event opened with Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister's wife, handing an award to Guatemala's First Lady Patricia Marroquín de Morales in recognition of the Central American country's relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May 2018.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in his speech: "President Trump has on his actions fulfilled what he has known and has made abundantly clear: Jerusalem has always been, and will always be, the capital of the State of Israel. The relocation of the US embassy places the United States on the right side of historical truth. This has been a cornerstone of its policy."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "Israel is stronger than ever and is continually building its strength. However the stronger it gets, so do the challenges mount." He added, "there has never been a better friend of Israel here in Jerusalem than David Friedman, and no better friend of Israel in the White House than Donald J Trump."

Dr. Mike Evans, member of President Trump's Advisory Committee and founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem: "Anti-Zionism is the latter-day anti-Semitism. This is what the Friends of Zion Museum is for and together with our 60 million supporters worldwide we will fight anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism in every corner of the globe." He added that, "thanks to President Trump, whose commitment to Israel is rock-solid, and thanks to Prime Minister Netanyahu, the two countries have achieved a close, binding relationship the likes of which have never before existed."

Following the declaration of the move of the Ambassador's residence to Jerusalem, Dr. Evans presented a specially hand-crafted mezuzah to Ambassador David Friedman, with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ambassador Friedman and Chief Rabbi David signing the last letters in the mezuzah's prayer scroll.

As part of the Friends of Zion Museum, the prestigious Israel Friend of Zion Award is bestowed. The first to be honored was US President George W. Bush, followed by other friends around the world, such as Monaco's Prince Albert II and Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev, Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales, and recently President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, thanks to their outstanding support for the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The Head of the International Board of Trustees of the Friends of Zion Museum was the ninth President of the State of Israel, Shimon Peres of blessed memory. Currently serving on the Board of Trustees are IDF Chief of Staff (res.) Lieutenant General Dan Halutz, Major General (res.) Yossi Peled and others.

About the Friends of Zion Museum

The Friends of Zion Museum is a unique interactive museum in Israel, which opened three years ago in the heart of Jerusalem. The Museum presents a fascinating journey back in time, to the story of the friends of Israel throughout their generations and to the bond that has grown over the years between different peoples and Jews around the world. The Museum includes exhibitions and exhibits in the most advanced technologies of its kind in the world, developed especially for it (all its construction and work are made in Israel). The Museum features dozens of changing exhibits, each of which has technological characteristics such as: touch screens, audiovisual elements, and light technologies that are guided by visitors' movements.

Friends of Zion Museum, 20 Yosef Rivlin Street, Jerusalem. A reservation is recommended for museum visits. Website: www.fozmuseum.com, email: reservations@fozhc.com, or phone: +972-2-532-9400

SOURCE Friends of Zion Museum

Related Links

http://www.fozmuseum.com/

