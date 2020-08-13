Friends of Zion Museum Founder and Evangelical Advisor to President Trump, Dr. Mike Evans, Says Historic Peace Agreement Between Israel and UAE Is Just the Beginning

JERUSALEM, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, said that five to six Muslim Gulf States would make peace with Israel. Evans who has met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, and that he fully expected that to happen.

Evangelical Advisor to Trump Says Historic Peace Agreement

But there's another Muslim leader that is very close to the Crown Prince and has the same ideological beliefs concerning Israel. That is Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. "I had the privilege of being in a delegation that met with him. What came out of his mouth was totally astonishing. To me, he is more pro-Israel than a lot of Jews. There's no doubt in my mind that he has the courage to do exactly what the UAE did. And it will happen. It's just a matter of time," said Evans.

Evans continued, "When our delegation asked him what his feelings were towards the Jews and evangelicals, he said, 'I know a lot about them because my mother was a Jewish evangelical.' We were all shocked when he said that and asked, 'What do you mean?' He said his father's house director was an Ethiopian Jewish evangelical. He learned from her growing up about the Jewish people and about evangelicals."

Evan said, "The Crown Prince completely understands the situation. I had the privilege of briefing Prime Minister Netanyahu after my meeting with him along with the White House. I cannot discuss the details, but I can only say that if you are impressed with the Crown Prince of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, you will be even more impressed with the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia. He is totally capable of making peace with Israel. It's going to happen in time." It's all about trust and both crown Princes trust Jarad Kushner.

