JERUSALEM, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, 2018, President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala visited the Friends of Zion Museum. President Morales was the second president to have made the decision to move the Guatemalan Embassy to Jerusalem, Israel.

Friends of Zion Welcomes Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales and his Delegation

A few months ago, President Jimmy Morales was awarded the Friends of Zion Award in a distinguished ceremony in the President's Office in Guatemala for the decision and his steadfast support for strong Guatemala-Israel relations. In addition to receiving the award, today President Morales received an engraved Jerusalem stone, the cornerstone of the new Guatemalan Embassy. The stone includes the symbol of the new embassy and is inscribed with the words "Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: May those who love you be secure." – Psalms 1:22. Dr. Mike Evans, the founder of the Friends of Zion Museum, said "The stone is the cornerstone of Jerusalem, found in every square inch of this holy city. Thank you again Mr. President, we look forward for tomorrow, a historic day for Israel, Guatemala and the world".

The Friends of Zion Museum was honored to host President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala, who is in Israel for the opening of the Guatemalan Embassy in Jerusalem. FOZ hosts thousands of Guatemalan tourists every year and is proud to host their President. The President was very moved by the Friends of Zion's message of building bridges and supporting the State of Israel. The Friends of Zion and their 40 million supporters look forward to the moving of the Guatemalan Embassy tomorrow and to the even stronger relations that will come because of it.

The Friends of Zion Museum is one of the newest attractions in the very heart of Jerusalem, inviting visitors from all over the world to experience the stories of Christians who have supported the Jewish people and the State of Israel in the last 200 years. The FOZ Museum uses groundbreaking technology, exhibits that employ a wide range of integrated and interactive technologies, from 3D presentations and giant touch screens to video mapping projections on unique sculptures and complex roto scope animations that transform live-action video footage into a painted media. The FOZ Museum opened in Jerusalem in 2015 with the vision of serving as a bridge, enabling people from around the world to join the scores of people throughout history who have supported the people, the promise and State of Israel.

The Friends of Zion Museum reveals fascinating stories emphasizing the support and heroism of the many friends of the Jewish People and the State of Israel. It serves as a portal to fight global anti-Semitism and to stand strong against the BDS movement.

The Friends of Zion, including their late International Chairman, Israel's 9th President Shimon Peres, presented awards to President George W. Bush, Crowne Prince Albert II of Monaco, and Former President of Bulgaria, Rosen Plevneliev for their unwavering support for the State of Israel and Jewish people. Very recently, the Friends of Zion Award was presented to President Donald Trump and his Middle East Envoy: United States Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner, and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt. During the past year they have hosted over 150,000 people including NBA superstars, such as Omri Casspi NFL superstars, actors, singer, political ministers, European Union Members and more.

The Friends of Zion Heritage Center has become one of the central institutions in the State of Israel influencing the world and strengthening Israel's relations globally while fortifying the pillars of the Israeli society.

Friends of Zion Museum, 20 Yosef Rivlin Street, Jerusalem. A reservation is recommended for museum visits. Website: www.fozmuseum.com, email: reservations@fozhc.com , or phone: +972-2-532-9400.

