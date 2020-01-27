Friends of Zion's Mike Evans to Be Briefed on Peace Plan on Monday

JERUSALEM, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- President Donald Trump has invited Israeli leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and General Benny Ganz, who is running against Netanyahu, to discuss Mideast peace plan. Mike Evans, the founder of Friends of Zion in Jerusalem, was notified by the White House that they want to meet with him as well.

Evans put up over 220 billboards in Jerusalem during Trump's first visit, saying, "Trump Makes Israel Great." He's also part of Trump's Evangelical Initiative. The late Israeli President Shimon Perez was the Chairman of the Zion Heritage Museum in Jerusalem. The "Friends of Zion" award has been given to two American Presidents, including George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Friends of Zion is the largest social network initiative globally supporting Israel with almost 70 million members on Facebook through its Jerusalem Prayer Team.

When asked about the significance of the invitation for Ganz and Netanyahu, Evans said, "It's historical. No American president has extended such an invitation. Iran is already declaring that they are on the brink of pushing through the nuclear threshold. The number one country that Iran will have in its crosshairs this year is Israel. Through their proxies, the Mahdi Army in Iraq, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza, we anticipate many problems. Israel cannot afford to risk its security by continuing with election drama."

Evans adds, "A coalition government between Ganz and Netanyahu would be genius. What Netanyahu brings to the table are economic and foreign policy brilliance and global trust with big players such as Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Ganz offers military brilliance."

Evans hosted the Embassy Gala Dedication in Jerusalem attended by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Munchin, Senator Lindsey Graham, Senator Ted Cruz, and other dignitaries.

