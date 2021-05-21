Friends Reunion Betting Odds: Props for TV Event of the Year

LAS VEGAS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A lot of people were willing to bet that a 'Friends' reunion would never happen.

But despite over a year's worth of production and COVID-related delays, HBO Max is set to release 'Friends: The Reunion' on Thursday, May 27.

'Friends: The Reunion' will not be an episode of 'Friends'. Instead, it is a 75-minute event featuring interviews with the cast and "rare behind-the-scenes footage" from prior filming. Originally, the special was supposed to be filmed over two days in March 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the project to be put on hold.

Global oddsmaker Raphael Esparza, who is also a professional handicapper for Doc's Sports Service, has released odds on the upcoming event. Entertainment-related betting is a growing field in the sportsbook industry and Esparza feels that the massive amount of attention being given to the Friends Reunion special makes it a perfect prompt for betting action.

"This thing is going to have a huge audience," Esparza said. "This is just another way that people can enjoy watching the show. Or it is a way to lure in some people that maybe weren't as excited to watch it because they have a friendly wager with their buddy."

Esparza has released odds on everything from the Emmys and Oscars to the size of the opening week box office numbers for movies like 'Avengers: Endgame'.

"Even people that didn't care about the original show will be watching this must-see event," Esparza added. "Friends is such an iconic show, and the hype around this reunion is huge."

Friends: The Reunion Odds

Who Will Say, "We Were On A Break" First:

Jennifer Aniston (-200)

David Schwimmer (+150)

Will Matt LeBlanc Say, "How You Doin'?":

Yes (-600)

No (+300)

Raphael Esparza has over 14 years of experience as a sportsbook manager at four of the biggest, most well-known sportsbooks on the Vegas Strip. His position has given him contacts and access to the sharpest lines and action in the industry, and he has used that to help his clients earn a ridiculous amount of cash over the last several years. Raphael is one of the first handicappers to get the dirt on anything from injuries and suspensions to soft lines and late line movements. And he uses this info to stay one step ahead of the general betting public.

Along with interesting betting odds on pop culture events like the 'Friends' reunion, Doc's Sports, which began in business 50 years ago, offers NFL picks, NBA picks and MLB picks for nearly every game, every day, all throughout the year.

