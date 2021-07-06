FRIENDS! The Musical Parody Kicks Off The Best Of Vegas Entertainment Series At Caesars Atlantic City

"We were on a break!" says Luke Striffler, who performs as Ross in FRIENDS! The Musical Parody . "Our cast has really missed hearing the audience's cheers and laughter. This series is the first time our cast will be performing since the show was shut down due to the pandemic in March 2020. We can't wait to take the stage in Atlantic City."

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the first of a four-part series of best Las Vegas shows in Atlantic City along with The Bronx Wanderers, Anthony Cools, and Tenors of Rock. Brought to life in New York City, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody pivoted to Las Vegas to continue its successful off-Broadway run that pokes fun at the show we know and love.

Dates & Tickets

Tickets for the show's two-day Best of Vegas performances are available at Ticketmaster . Doors open 1 hour prior to showtime.

Sunday, Aug. 1 – 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

– 2:00 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 2 – 2:00 p.m.

About FRIENDS! The Musical Parody - LAS VEGAS

You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll Unagi! FRIENDS! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of a group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. Follow FRIENDS! The Musical Parody on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @AFriendsMusical.

