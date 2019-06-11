Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue Commits $130,000 to Spay & Neuter Program in Paulding County

ATLANTA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, a nonprofit rescue organization based out of Dallas, Georgia with a reputation for community and spay & neuter outreach, is designating $130,000 toward spay & neuter for dogs and cats in Paulding County.

To support or receive help through the Friends to the Forlorn Spay & Neuter Program visit us at www.friendstotheforlorn.org/spay-neuter.

Friends to the Forlorn raised the majority of these funds through the 2019 Fund the Shelters Challenge. The rescue placed 2nd in the national fundraising competition, out of over 100 organizations, raising $221,768 in donations and winning over $35,000 in prize money. Friends to the Forlorn is splitting the money raised in the Challenge between its spay & neuter program and capital campaign to build FTTF's own shelter. The BISSELL Partners for Pets Program contributed another $5,025 in grant funding for FTTF's Spay & Neuter Program.

The rescue's founder, Jason Flatt, will be making a presentation at the Paulding County Commissioner's Meeting on Thursday, June 13 at the Paulding County Board of County Commissioners Office to officially allocate these funds toward fixing pets in Paulding County. This meeting is open to the public.

Since its start nearly 10 years ago, Friends to the Forlorn has fixed over 6,000 pets for families in Paulding County and Metro Atlanta, at no cost to the community. The rescue's spay & neuter efforts have made an impact in Paulding County, helping reduce animal control intake and euthanization numbers as well as educating the public on the importance of spay & neuter as part of responsible pet ownership.

About Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc.

Founded by Jason Flatt in 2009, Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue is a volunteer-based 501c3 rescue and animal welfare organization based out of Dallas, Georgia. The mission of Friends to the Forlorn is to promote responsible pitbull ownership, provide breed education, combat pet overpopulation, fight unfair legislation, find qualified homes for sound pitbull-type dogs and other dogs in need in Georgia, and help people and animals within our community. To date, FTTF has rescued and found loving homes for over 600 dogs.

Media Inquiries

Stacey Greenwald

stacey@friendstotheforlorn.org

678-492-8217

SOURCE Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.friendstotheforlorn.org

