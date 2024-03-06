Friendship Place to Host "Friendship Place Honors" to Recognize Community Advocates Fighting Homelessness in Washington, DC

Political Leaders and Georgetown Day School Students Among Event Honorees

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendship Place, the leading nonprofit dedicated to eradicating homelessness in the Washington, DC region, is set to host the prestigious Friendship Place Honors celebration on Wednesday, March 20 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. This annual celebration serves as a platform to honor individuals and organizations tirelessly working towards the cause of ending homelessness.

Friendship Place Award Plaques

"Friendship Place Honors not only celebrates the achievements of our honorees but also serves as a call to action for continued support in our mission to combat homelessness,'' says Friendship Place President & CEO Jean-Michel Giraud.

Among this year's distinguished honorees are remarkable figures from various areas of the community:

John Kelly : Former Columnist, The Washington Post

: Former Columnist, The Washington Post Robert White : Councilmember, Washington, DC

: Councilmember, Kate Coventry : Deputy Director of Legislative Strategy, DC Fiscal Policy Institute

Deputy Director of Legislative Strategy, DC Fiscal Policy Institute The W. O'Neil Foundation, Inc. : Foundation providing crucial support to those experiencing poverty

: Foundation providing crucial support to those experiencing poverty CORT Furniture : Local business supporting DC families transitioning out of homelessness

: Local business supporting DC families transitioning out of homelessness John Gradowski : Longtime Friendship Place volunteer

Longtime Friendship Place volunteer Georgetown Day School: Recognized for exceptional volunteerism and leadership in racial justice

With the dedication of these individuals and organizations, alongside thousands of other advocates, Friendship Place successfully ended or prevented homelessness for 4,997 individuals, including 600 children in families and 750 veterans.

To learn more about the 2024 Friendship Place Honors, nominate individuals for next year's event, or support Friendship Place's vital work, please contact us via email at [email protected] or visit friendshipplace.org.

Media Contact

Yimka Odebode

Media, Marketing & Communications Director

Friendship Place

[email protected]

202-306-1958

SOURCE Friendship Place