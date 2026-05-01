Friendship Place Walk Raises $110,000 to Help End Homelessness in DC Region

News provided by

FRIENDSHIP PLACE

May 01, 2026, 17:00 ET

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds gathered at the Lincoln Memorial last Saturday for Friendship Place Walk to End Homelessness, the annual event hosted by Friendship Place, raising $110,000 to support housing and critical services for individuals experiencing homelessness across the DC region.

Held under clear skies and excellent weather for a walk, participants gathered for a morning of live music and community at one of the nation's most iconic landmarks.

Hundreds standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial
Hundreds standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial
Jean-Michel Giraud, Friendship Place President & CEO; Laura Zilenger, Former DHS Director, and Kathryn Monet, CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans with others.
Jean-Michel Giraud, Friendship Place President & CEO; Laura Zilenger, Former DHS Director, and Kathryn Monet, CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans with others.
Hundreds standing on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial Jean-Michel Giraud, Friendship Place President & CEO; Laura Zilenger, Former DHS Director, and Kathryn Monet, CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans with others.

The event brought together community members, advocates, and local leaders at a time when rising housing costs, limited affordable housing, and constrained resources continue to push more individuals and families into homelessness.

The program featured remarks from Friendship Place President & CEO Jean-Michel Giraud, along with local leaders including former Department of Human Services Director Laura Zeilinger, Council member Matt Frumin, and CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans Kathryn Monet. Attendees also heard a powerful story from a former Friendship Place participant, Curtis Robinson, highlighting the organization's impact.

The event also recognized Jean-Michel Giraud for 20 years of leadership at Friendship Place, during which he has helped transform thousands of lives by advancing solutions to homelessness in the region.

"Events like the Walk are critical to our work," said Jean-Michel Giraud, President & CEO of Friendship Place. "They allow us to respond quickly to the needs of the people we serve and help more individuals move from homelessness to stable housing."

Funds raised will support Friendship Place's housing, employment, and support programs, which serve more than 5,000 people each year, including families and Veterans.

Photos from the event can be viewed by clicking here.

About Friendship Place
Friendship Place is a leading nonprofit in the Washington, DC region dedicated to ending homelessness. Through housing-focused, person-centered programs, the organization helps individuals and families secure stable housing, find employment, and rebuild their lives. Friendship Place serves more than 5,000 people each year and is recognized nationally for its effective solutions.

Media Contact:
Yimka Odebode
Director, Media, Marketing & Communications
Friendship Place
202-306-1958
[email protected]

SOURCE FRIENDSHIP PLACE

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Friendship Place to Expand Support for DC Region Families Experiencing Homelessness with $2.5 Million Grant from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos

Friendship Place to Expand Support for DC Region Families Experiencing Homelessness with $2.5 Million Grant from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos

Friendship Place, the premier housing service provider for people experiencing homelessness in the DC region, offering innovative, person-focused...
Homelessness in D.C. Takes the Spotlight at Record-Breaking Walk

Homelessness in D.C. Takes the Spotlight at Record-Breaking Walk

On a beautiful, sunny Saturday with clear skies and temperatures in the low 70s, hundreds gathered on the National Mall for the 15th Annual...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Sporting Events

Sporting Events

General Sports

General Sports

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics