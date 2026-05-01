Friendship Place Walk Raises $110,000 to Help End Homelessness in DC Region

The event brought together community members, advocates, and local leaders at a time when rising housing costs, limited affordable housing, and constrained resources continue to push more individuals and families into homelessness.

The program featured remarks from Friendship Place President & CEO Jean-Michel Giraud, along with local leaders including former Department of Human Services Director Laura Zeilinger, Council member Matt Frumin, and CEO of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans Kathryn Monet. Attendees also heard a powerful story from a former Friendship Place participant, Curtis Robinson, highlighting the organization's impact.

The event also recognized Jean-Michel Giraud for 20 years of leadership at Friendship Place, during which he has helped transform thousands of lives by advancing solutions to homelessness in the region.

"Events like the Walk are critical to our work," said Jean-Michel Giraud, President & CEO of Friendship Place. "They allow us to respond quickly to the needs of the people we serve and help more individuals move from homelessness to stable housing."

Funds raised will support Friendship Place's housing, employment, and support programs, which serve more than 5,000 people each year, including families and Veterans.

Photos from the event can be viewed by clicking here.

About Friendship Place

Friendship Place is a leading nonprofit in the Washington, DC region dedicated to ending homelessness. Through housing-focused, person-centered programs, the organization helps individuals and families secure stable housing, find employment, and rebuild their lives. Friendship Place serves more than 5,000 people each year and is recognized nationally for its effective solutions.

Media Contact:

Yimka Odebode

Director, Media, Marketing & Communications

Friendship Place

202-306-1958

[email protected]

SOURCE FRIENDSHIP PLACE